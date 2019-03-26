App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels streaming services explained

The company announced Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels during an official event at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Apple unveiled its big push into content streaming by taking the lid off two streaming TV services. The company announced Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels during an official event at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino.

Apple TV+

This ad-free subscription streaming service will house a library of original content. Apple has invested around $2 billion in signing up big Hollywood names to develop a growing list of original TV shows and movies for the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple is hoping the considerable investment in the development of original content helps them stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Apple TV Plus isn’t a standalone app and will be accessible through the Apple TV app on iOS, Mac and other platforms. Yes, ‘other platforms’, Peter Stern, Apple's vice president of services mentioned that Apple TV+ would be coming to Sony, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs as well as Roku and Amazon’s streaming sticks. The Apple TV+ service will likely get a dedicated tab or section in the Apple TV app.

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Channels bundles content from popular services like HBO, Starz, Showtime and others. While users will have to subscribe to each service individually, Apple will offer packages that include all services at a discount. However, Apple hasn’t mentioned the individual cost of the services. Apple TV Channels also provides an on-demand, ad-free viewing experience.

Peter Stern said – “For some of us, the big bundle is more than we need, so we designed a new TV experience where you can pay for only the channels you want all in one app.”

Apple TV Channels enables users to pick and choose their favourite TV networks and watch it under the Apple TV app. Unlike Apple TV+, this service offers a simple method of organising your streaming media, rather than providing a truly new experience. Apple TV Channels will be available in more than 100 countries and be added to the Apple TV app through a software update in May.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 01:45 pm

