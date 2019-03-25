Apple Event LIVE: Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade launched

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
With Apple Arcade, gamers can enjoy their favourite games even if they are offline.
Apple Arcade to feature more than 100+ games.
Apple shows off popular games like Lifelike, Overland, Beyond a Steel Sky, Where Cards Fall, which is part of Apple Arcade.
This is the world's first gaming subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room: Apple.
Apple introduces 'Apple Arcade'.
With Apple Arcade subscription service users can play paid games for free for a month.
iOS is the largest gaming platform in the world with more than 1 billion players and more than 300,000 games.
Tim Cook now shifts the focus to App Store.
That is Apple Card for you.
Apple Card will make its debut in the US this summer.
The card will be made of titanium with your name etched on it.
Apple Card will work similar to Apple Pay. All transactions require Face ID or Touch ID.
There are no fees whatsoever on Apple Card, be it late fees, annual fees, international or over limit fees.
Users will get 2% Daily Cash as reward on payments made using Apple Pay and 3% for purchases made directly from Apple like hardware or services.
Users can have unlimited amount of Daily Cash.
Rewards in the form of cash back will be called 'Daily Cash'.
Apple Card will be a MasterCard credit card designed for the iPhone.
Apple Card will be "changing the entire credit card service," Tim Cook.
And as expected Apple unveils its own credit card. Apple calls it 'the Apple Card'.
Apple Pay is well on its path to surpass 10 billion transactions this year, says Cook.
Tim Cook takes the stage once again.
The service is available from today, and all you have to do is update to the latest version of iOS to subscribe.
Apple News+ debuts at $9.99 a month.
You can not only read full magazine issues but also download entire issues.
The App will recommend new magazines which will be curated by the Apple News team, based on your interests.
Apple News app sports the same face but with an added tab.
Apple News+ will come with more than 300 magazines: Rosner.
Tim Cook makes way for Roger Rosner, VP of Applications who took the podium.
Users can also access popular magazines like Popular Science, Billboard, The New Yorker.