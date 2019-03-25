App
Mar 25, 2019 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event LIVE: Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade launched

Welcome to our Live coverage of Apple's first keynote event of 2019 'It's Show Time'. In this blog we will bring you all the updates straight from Steve Jobs Theater.

  • Mar 25, 11:19 PM (IST)

    With Apple Arcade, gamers can enjoy their favourite games even if they are offline.

  • Mar 25, 11:17 PM (IST)

    Apple Arcade to feature more than 100+ games.

  • Mar 25, 11:17 PM (IST)

    Apple shows off popular games like Lifelike, Overland, Beyond a Steel Sky, Where Cards Fall, which is part of Apple Arcade.

  • Mar 25, 11:15 PM (IST)

    This is the world's first gaming subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room: Apple.

  • Mar 25, 11:15 PM (IST)

    Apple introduces 'Apple Arcade'.

    With Apple Arcade subscription service users can play paid games for free for a month.

  • Mar 25, 11:12 PM (IST)

    iOS is the largest gaming platform in the world with more than 1 billion players and more than 300,000 games.

  • Mar 25, 11:11 PM (IST)

    Tim Cook now shifts the focus to App Store.

  • Mar 25, 11:11 PM (IST)

    That is Apple Card for you.

  • Mar 25, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Apple Card will make its debut in the US this summer.

  • Mar 25, 11:09 PM (IST)

    The card will be made of titanium with your name etched on it.

  • Mar 25, 11:09 PM (IST)

    Apple Card will work similar to Apple Pay. All transactions require Face ID or Touch ID. 

  • Mar 25, 11:08 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 11:07 PM (IST)

    There are no fees whatsoever on Apple Card, be it late fees, annual fees, international or over limit fees.

  • Mar 25, 11:07 PM (IST)

    Users will get 2% Daily Cash as reward on payments made using Apple Pay and 3% for purchases made directly from Apple like hardware or services.

    Users can have unlimited amount of Daily Cash.

  • Mar 25, 11:05 PM (IST)

    Rewards in the form of cash back will be called 'Daily Cash'.

  • Mar 25, 11:02 PM (IST)

    Apple Card will be a MasterCard credit card designed for the iPhone.

  • Mar 25, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Apple Card will be "changing the entire credit card service," Tim Cook.

  • Mar 25, 10:58 PM (IST)

    And as expected Apple unveils its own credit card. Apple calls it 'the Apple Card'.

  • Mar 25, 10:57 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 10:56 PM (IST)

    Apple Pay is well on its path to surpass 10 billion transactions this year, says Cook.

  • Mar 25, 10:55 PM (IST)

    Tim Cook takes the stage once again.

  • Mar 25, 10:54 PM (IST)

    The service is available from today, and all you have to do is update to the latest version of iOS to subscribe.

  • Mar 25, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Apple News+ debuts at $9.99 a month.

  • Mar 25, 10:52 PM (IST)

    You can not only read full magazine issues but also download entire issues.

  • Mar 25, 10:52 PM (IST)

    The App will recommend new magazines which will be curated by the Apple News team, based on your interests.

  • Mar 25, 10:50 PM (IST)

    Apple News app sports the same face but with an added tab.

  • Mar 25, 10:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Apple News+ will come with more than 300 magazines: Rosner.

  • Mar 25, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Tim Cook makes way for Roger Rosner, VP of Applications who took the podium.

  • Mar 25, 10:43 PM (IST)

    Users can also access popular magazines like Popular Science, Billboard, The New Yorker.

