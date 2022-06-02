Former football players purchase land in Sports Metaverse

The returns are expected to continue to grow as Grayscale Research predicts annual revenues for the metaverse at $1 trillion, with $400 billion for gaming worlds alone (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

With investments in virtual real estate in the metaverse having grown exponentially, former English football players Shaun Wright Phillips and Jordan Stewart have purchased land in the Sports Metaverse, a digital world devoted entirely to sports.

Shaun Wright Philips will use his land for events and to display his NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are financial securities consisting of digital data.

“I’m excited to be involved in the Sports Metaverse. This is the new frontier when it comes to sports. The metaverse and owning a piece of it is about interaction and co-creation – watching live sports with friends all around the world, hanging out with friends, and buying and selling NFTs are some of the things I’m looking forward to doing here,” Philips said.

In the metaverse where possibilities are endless, investors see the potential to rent a virtual space for parties with sports stars, private lodges to view sporting events in virtual reality stadiums, or offer key brands a space for sponsorship appearances.

As a result, early investors are already making tenfold, million-dollar profits. The returns are expected to continue to grow as Grayscale Research predicts annual revenues for the metaverse at $1 trillion, with $400 billion for gaming worlds alone.

In addition to Philips, five companies have already pre-bought land in the Sports Metaverse. They are Phat Fantasy, Own the Moment, ThriveFantasy, Press Sports and Beyond The Game Network.

“Both Shaun and Jordan have played at the top of their profession, so it’s an honour to have these athletes join the Sports Metaverse. I still remember Shaun's goal against Manchester United in 2004, and Jordan has had a great career here in the UK and the USA. What strikes me the most about these two is their passion for web3, communities, and the interaction with athletes that the Sports Metaverse will give to consumers,” SportsIcon COO and co-founder Alexi Yovanoff said.

One of the best players of his generation, Phillips has played for England in the National Team, Manchester City, and Chelsea. Jordan Stewart has had a successful career in both England and the United States at clubs such as Leicester City and the San Jose Earthquakes.