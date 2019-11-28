Flipkart, Nokia team up to launch 4K smart TV on Dec 5

Nokia and Flipkart are teaming up to launch the former's first branded smart TV in India. Although we knew the Nokia branded smart TV was coming soon, a launch date still eluded us. Now, the company has officially began sending out launch event invites for the TVs, which are scheduled to arrive on December 5.

While details about the upcoming Nokia TV is scarce, there are a couple of things that have already been confirmed.

Take, for example, the audio. We know that Flipkart and Nokia are working with JBL to improve sound quality on the upcoming smart TV. It will also be the first time JBL audio technology will be utilised on a smart TV. The two companies are of the view that audio is the only missing link in smart TVs today and are attempting to right that wrong with JBL speakers.

Although there is no exact number, it is safe to say that we will see the new Nokia TVs in different size variants. However, the HMD Global brand has already confirmed the 55-inch model, which we believe might be its largest sized model.

The Nokia branded smart TVs will also feature a 4K UHD panel as opposed to the QLED display technology. The lack of a QLED panel also gives an idea about pricing of the Nokia TVs. The 55-inch model will likely take on brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Motorola, Vu, Samsung, and LG, in and around the Rs 50,000 price point.