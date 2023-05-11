Flipkart is charging Rs 10 as ‘sale fee’ on discounted products and customers are not buying it

Flipkart is charging a one-time sale fee of Rs 10 on certain products

Flipkart’s decision to charge Rs 10 as a one-time “sale fee” has drawn the ire of its customers who have criticised it as another money-making tactic from the e-commerce company. Over the last few days, several people have taken to social media to complain about the Rs 10 sale fee that Flipkart is adding to certain products along with other charges like packing and delivery fee.

Several Flipkart customers have argued that the sale fee makes no sense as it essentially amounts to the company charging more money for discounted products, thereby rendering the discount irrelevant. Many have called it another way to loot customers, with some also pointing out that the sale fee is even being added to products that are not on sale at all.

“What is this sale fee now? Another way to loot money from your customers,” wrote one disgruntled shopper.

“Wow... A new achievement for Flipkart. They invent a new type of charge that called sale fee,” another wrote.



“Flipkart is charging sale fee on Rs 10 on an item that isn’t even on sale,” one Twitter user pointed out.



Many called on the company to explain the additional fee



“In a few days, Flipkart will also charge us for opening the app,” one person quipped.



Flipkart responded to some of the complaints on Twitter. “We understand your concern about sale fee. We'd like to inform you that, Sale Fee is a nominal fee charged on purchase of select products with great offers which will be applied only to the customer's first order during a sale event,” the official Twitter account of Flipkart Support tweeted. “This fee helps us bring you a wide-range of products with great value during a sale event.”