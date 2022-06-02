English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Storyboard18 | Licious goes for a brand refresh

    Santosh Hegde, VP-Brands, Licious, on why the D2C company decided to get a new logo, continue to make their consumers their brand ambassadors, and more.

    Priyanka Nair
    June 02, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    As part of the brand refresh, Licious has picked up two “super-users” Ayushi Guha and Siddhartha Sanjay, who will appear on the new packaging along with the new logo.

    As part of the brand refresh, Licious has picked up two “super-users” Ayushi Guha and Siddhartha Sanjay, who will appear on the new packaging along with the new logo.

    In 2015, when Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta got together to set up an online meat and seafood store, the duo made sure that they added a generous sprinkling of quirkiness every time they had something new to communicate to their consumers.

    The brand, through a digital property called Facehunt, asked for testimonials and recipes from consumers. About 15-20 consumers were shortlisted through this initiative and their faces were sketched on the brand’s packaging. Since then consumers have been Licious’ brand ambassadors. The consumer images are refreshed on a regular basis.

    Now, after being in the business for seven years, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has decided to refresh itself including a new logo.

    Talking exclusively to Storyboard18, Santosh Hegde, VP - brands, Licious, explains the new strategy behind the brand refresh. He says that Licious was started with the aim to organise the category. “As this (the category) is widening, our competition base is also expanding. Today, a quick commerce brand is also our competition because they stock up on meat, eggs, etc., too” he adds.

    Hegde also states Licious is on a portfolio expansion spree. Today, the brand has also moved into the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook categories. The brand wants to remain relevant to everyone, from the consumers who are coming on to the brand’s app for convenience and indulgence.

    Close

    Related stories

    As part of the brand refresh, Licious has picked up two “super-users” Ayushi Guha and Siddhartha Sanjay, who will appear on the new packaging along with the new logo. Ninety percent of the company’s revenue comes from repeat consumers, says Hegde. Keeping that in mind and the brand’s original philosophy, Licious is continuing to make consumers an important marketing ingredient.

    Too early for a brand refresh?

    Hegde says the brand looked at a lot of empirical data that’s suggested that most loved brands have made some changes in their brand identity or refreshed themselves in the period of 6-8 years. He gave examples of consumer tech companies like Facebook and Google. “It’s never too late or never too early to undertake a refresh as long as the base logic to it is sound,” he adds.

    He also agrees that consumers do remember some brand assets. For example logo patterns, colours and design. That’s why “consistency” is critical, he states.

    In Licious’ case, the new packaging will have sketches of super-users indulging in the brand’s products and produce. The new logo has a combination of smoky grey, hearty red, and creamy white colours “to enliven the lusciousness that one associates with meat - the taste, texture, and aroma of the consumption experience,” adds Hegde.

    The brand identity will also be reflected on the brand’s app, website, offline stores, packaging, communications, and all branded assets. Codesign is the agency behind the design refresh.

    Adding quirk to advertising

    Recently, the company released a full-page ad over the weekend in two editions of The Times of India. The ad, created by the company's in-house creative team, used playing card references to position the brand’s latest ready-to-cook product, burger patty - as superior to the offerings of popular global QSR companies. The brand took a dig at Burger King and McDonald’s.

    Licious' Recent Quirky Print Ad

    Hegde tells Storyboard18, “The creative is just a manifestation of what every Licious user firmly believes in, which is we are known for our superior products. That’s why we are not afraid to take on whoever it takes. The confidence to make such a marketing move comes from there.”

    The brand is also betting big on regionalisation of products and communication. Hegde hints there are a few marketing campaigns in the works. The company will also work closely with influencers to enhance the regional flavours of the brand's marketing strategies.
    Priyanka Nair is Assistant Editor of Storyboard. Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands
    Tags: #Brand makeover #brands #Licious #Quantum Brief #Santosh Hegde #Storyboard18
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.