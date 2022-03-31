Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR brings on-board Prof. Pradeep Chintagunta as advisory council member for School of Management & Entrepreneurship

Greater Noida: March 31, 2022: Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, India’s leading interdisciplinary and research-focused university, has announced that Dr. Pradeep Chintagunta from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has come on board as member of the advisory council of its School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME). Prof. Chintagunta is the Joseph T. and Bernice S. Lewis Distinguished Service Professor of Marketing at Chicago Booth. Shiv Nadar University is recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Government of India.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean of SME, Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pradeep Chintagunta to the Shiv Nadar University community. With his vast experience and impactful scholarly contributions to marketing science, Dr Chintagunta is a globally renowned academic visionary who will mentor our institution to elevate the standards of research in general. Shiv Nadar University’s School of Management has a vision to focus its academic position in exemplifying the future of management research, especially in the context of the unfolding digital revolution. Furthermore, Dr. Chintagunta’s deep expertise in development marketing – studying the role of marketing in economic development, especially among small businesses and entrepreneurial enterprises – is central to SME’s mission.”

Dr Pradeep Chintagunta joins other distinguished academics in SME’s Advisory Council that includes Dr. Rangarajan ‘Raghu’ Sundaram, Dean of New York University’s (NYU) Stern School of Business; Dr. Shekhar Chaudhuri, former Director of IIM-Calcutta; and Dr. Rishikesha Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore. Until recently, Dr Srikant Datar, Dean of Harvard Business School had also served in SME’s Advisory Council for a decade. The Advisory Council supports the University’s efforts toward building future-focused strategies around research, teaching and learning, curriculum and methodology in Management and Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Chintagunta is on the advisory editorial boards of Marketing Science, Quantitative Marketing and Economics and the Journal of Marketing Research. His research has appeared in the Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, Management Science, Quantitative Marketing and Economics, the International Journal of Research Marketing, the Journal of the American Statistical Association, and the Journal of Econometrics. In addition to being a finalist for the O'Dell award in both 1996 and 2001, Prof. Chintagunta is the recipient of the Hillel J. Einhorn Award for Excellence in Teaching and has been named one of the Chicago Booth's top professors by BusinessWeek.

Dr. Pradeep Chintagunta earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University, MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and his PhD from Northwestern University, USA. Prior to joining Chicago Booth, he taught courses at the Harvard Business School and the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

As a member of the advisory council at SME at Shiv Nadar University, Dr. Chintagunta will contribute towards consolidating a nationally ranked business school with a global impact, within the University’s multi-disciplinary character; use his expertise and mentorship around vision, mission, strategy and execution elements for SME; contribute towards faculty recruitment and development; and actively take part in the curriculum design for various new-age courses offered by SME, especially for its PhD program.

The School of Management & Entrepreneurship at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, was established in 2014 as a progressive management school. It offers programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, guided by faculty members drawn from top institutions in India and across the world. The School equips students with the knowledge and competencies to flourish in the new-age digital economy in an international context through opportunities of global exposure and hands-on learning on entrepreneurship.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR:

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary, and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from some of the best institutions in India and the world.



Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has been declared an ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list for the last 5 years. In NIRF-2021, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. The University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.