If Covid Vanished | In a post-Covid world, Bharat Sethi hopes someone will invent "a device that can detect when humans are losing common sense"

Bharat Sethi is the Delhi-based founder of Rage Coffee.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting 'If Covid Vanished ...', a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they'd like to travel or eat, who'd they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt.

It is said that a lot can happen over a cup of coffee. But not when the pandemic has tied a chain and ball around the legs of the human race. Even a caffeine brand founder is confined in such a situation.

When we are released from the shackles of this ordeal, Bharat Sethi, the Delhi-based founder of Rage Coffee, has a long wishlist of places and experiences he’d like to explore.

Over to Sethi on things he’d do if Covid vanished:

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I used to be an avid traveller before the pandemic. The one aspect of my life which I miss the most is travelling for work and leisure. I have visited 20 countries, and Europe used to be my go-to destination. During the pandemic I developed an interest in watching wildlife online. I can't wait to visit the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

This is a tough one to answer since I have many favourites across the country. I’d love to eat Mumbai street food in the afternoon and then head to Aer at Four Seasons to unwind and call it a night.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Sidhu Moose Wala. He is destined to become a global rock star and I want to know how he does what he does.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Conor McGregor's next UFC fight.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I love water parks and I want to strike off Alpamare in Bad Seedamm, Switzerland, from my bucket list.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I want to pick up some form of martial arts, like boxing or jujutsu.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid free world.

‘Coming Back To Life’ by Pink Floyd.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

Money has always been a by-product for me and never the motivating factor. My personality and experiences are better suited to wealth creation than monthly paychecks. It allows me to think freely, be creative and strategise from a long-term perspective. I will stick to the same philosophy.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

A device that can detect when humans are losing common sense, and can alert them to think rationally and in the best interest of humanity. This is for the entire world, and especially for where the pandemic originated.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Good health, happiness and family are critical for one's success in business. Never lose sight of your priorities.