If Covid Vanished | A hotelier’s post-Covid wish list: World T20, Wimbledon and the Italian coast

Sharma says that 18 months of living through the pandemic has inspired him to be more patient and pragmatic.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Sometimes hoteliers needs to check out too and immerse themselves in the world outside. Nikhil Sharma, Regional Director - Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, has a long wish list comprising travel and experiences for life after Covid.

In this interaction, Gurugram-based Sharma reveals that at the top of his agenda would be attending the World T20 and Wimbledon, and meeting Sadhguru.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first, and why?

Since the government eased COVID-19 restrictions around the country, I have been travelling domestically in the past few months. When international travel opens up, I would love to take my family to the Italian coast, as it is a perfect destination for all age groups.

Which restaurant/bar would you go to first, and why?

Before COVID happened, I used to travel a lot and explore restaurants and bars in different cities. I would love to go back to the Ministry of Crab in Mumbai and Saga in Gurugram.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to, and why?

I would like to invite Mr Jagadish Vasudev (venerated as Sadhguru) to my home for a meal. One of my primary interactions with him will revolve around the concept of compassion, i.e., sympathy and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

Considering my love for cricket and tennis, I would like to travel to Dubai and watch the World T20 (India vs Pakistan) and be at Centre Court to enjoy Wimbledon matches.

Nikhil Sharma.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Since my childhood, I have been good at running and participated in multiple marathons in the city. My wish is to participate in famous global marathons, and make my country and family proud.

What new skill would you like to learn?

Golf.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

Hakuna Matata from The Lion King. Its lyrics calm me down and virtually transport me to a worry-free world.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

The landfall of COVID-19 taught us important lessons, one of them being ‘life is short’. Instead of stocking up loads of money and worrying about small things, we should help the needy, fulfil our requirements, and live life to the fullest.

What new invention/gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

The global pandemic taught us the importance of preparedness and the value of adaptability. As we continue to see advancements in technology, companies should divert their R&D towards manufacturing body meters to deduce health parameters and churn out real-time data. This will allow us to track our health and better deal with future pandemics.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

I was a different person before the virus. But after spending a year and a half amidst lockdowns, business and family losses, and social distancing, I would henceforth live my life with patience, pace and pragmatism.