Holi 2022: Special menus, sundowners, and pool parties to celebrate the festival

Holi 2022 is special. The last time any of us celebrated Holi with others here in India (March 21, 2019), Covid-19 was just beginning to wreak havoc - days later, a national lockdown was announced, and India joined the world in a long fight against the coronavirus.

As we celebrate Holi this year, we do so with the knowledge that the virus has moved closer to becoming endemic. And life is slowly getting back to normal.

Holi 2022: Where to go and what to eat, drink, and do this Holi weekend

So, the parties are back, bars are introducing special cocktails; there are brunches to go to and special menus, even the stray sundowner. Here’s everything that’s going down Holi 2022.

Jio World Drive that shiny new mall in the heart of Mumbai kickstarts a weekend of festivities from Friday, March 18, with pop-ups featuring street food from the city and cuisines from around the world, musical nights, and a host of activities to keep the kids entertained.

Where: The Green Co-op, Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

The chefs at JW Marriott Sahar have curated a lavish spread of festive dishes on their brunch menu for the weekend. Expect traditional Holi dishes such as Gujiya, Phirni, Imarti as well as Dahi Bhalle, Ahuna Mutton and Litti Chokha as you down it all with a glass or three of Thandai. ₹2,350 + taxes (Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages)

Where: JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai + Bonvoy On Wheels

The mixologists at Monkey Bar want you to try out their special Holi Colada, which is exactly what it sounds like: a hat-tip to the traditional thandai but featuring thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron. Down your Holi Colada as one large cocktail (₹375 + taxes) or as four shots (₹440 + taxes).

Monkey Bar Holi Colada

Where: Monkey Bar (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata)

St Regis’ all-day dining, Seven Kitchens, is offering a special Holi brunch menu this entire weekend, featuring the usual suspects – from Gujiya and Kaju Badam Samosa to Malpua with Rabdi, Champaran Meat, and Thandai among others.

Where: St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Also serving up Gujiyas, albeit with a twist, are the folks at The Westin Pune. This curated line of fusion Gujiyas includes the traditional variant, one with orange and saffron, strawberry and milk, as well as green tea pistachio.

Where: Daily Treats Café, The Westin Pune

Westin’s Mumbai outpost is hosting an all-day Holi party featuring a live band, DJ, Holi brunch, all of which ends with a sundowner poolside party by the scenic Powai Lake. Brunch: ₹2,945 + taxes (without alcohol); ₹3,695 + taxes (with alcohol); Sundowner ₹3,500 + taxes

Where: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

If you’d rather have a quiet Holi, Six Senses Fort Barwara is just a three-hour drive from Jaipur. Soak in the festivities with hearty all-day meals in their all-day diner located by the leafy courtyard that will feature a Holi-themed affair including a live Thandai station, a Chaat corner, a bangle making stall where guests can make their own bangles and a Rajasthani ‘safa’ making session.

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Where: Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Rajasthan

Prefer to stay at home instead?

Bombay Taco Co’s special Holi menu includes Kanda Bhajji Tacos, Cauliflower and Mushroom 65 Tacos and Fried Plantain Tacos. Drop by at their outlet in Bandra, Mumbai, or order in through Zomato/Swiggy.

Where: Rafi Mansion, 28th Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai + Order in

Xoco57, the chocolatier at Foodhall, has a curated list of Holi specials that will extend beyond the weekend all the way through to March 31. Think Rasmali Truffles, Date and Nut Rochers, white chocolates with cranberry and pistachio as well as traditional Indian sweets including Gujiyas, Kachoris, etc.

Where: Foodhall, Mumbai and Delhi

Svami's Gin and Whisky Appreciation Kits (₹2,370 and ₹2,250, respectively) are perfect for your at-home Holi party. The kit includes mixers, garnish sprays, and a drinking guide.

Where: Order online, from anywhere in India