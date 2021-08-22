'Conscientious managers sleep better': Phani Medicharla of Tata Consultancy Services

TCS' Phani Medicharla says a quick input or timely decision sometimes saves days or even months of effort, and can make or mar a project.

Phani Medicharla works as a senior manager in a technology leadership role at Tata Consultancy Services in Stockholm. Looking back at his previous experiences in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, he recalls having benefited most from working with managers who gave him “the freedom to explore and experiment on the job”.

As he took risks and made tough decisions, they watched from a distance and offered gentle, timely nudges. With the aim of paying it forward, Medicharla decided to compile his learnings in the form of a book titled The Conscientious Manager: Nurturing Workplace Ethics and Synergies. It was published in June 2021 by SAGE India.

Excerpts from an interview:

Why do you consider being conscientious an essential quality for managers?

A manager’s role comes with a great degree of ‘entrustment’ of time, assets, and expectations of outcomes. Managers need to safeguard this by being transparent, integral, and fully committed – essentially, conscientious. This helps to cultivate success and scale it. Conscientiousness helps managers accept current realities and not get stuck with yesteryear perceptions. I also believe that conscientious managers sleep better.

How can managers strike a balance between optimizing productivity and cultivating relationships with team members during the Covid-19 pandemic?

These shouldn’t be seen as separate objectives. Having a good relationship with the team has a positive influence on productivity. Among other things, productivity is the outcome of making several fine adjustments and openly sharing feedback. A quick input or timely decision sometimes saves days or even months of effort, and can make or mar a project.

During the pandemic when the associates do not experience conventional touchpoints, and non-verbal communication is slim, managers must be sensitive to the team’s situation and constantly give a feeling of being there for them.

What self-care strategies do you adopt and recommend?

With due respect to aspects of confidentiality and sensitivity of information, for a majority of scenarios, leadership need not be a lonely path. Leaning on the team, being open about strengths and weaknesses, helping them understand priorities and trying to bring cheer and energy to every conversation are all important self-care and team care behaviours. It is important that your team understands the real you. Letting the team second-guess what your thoughts are, especially during important conversations and assignments, is a potential stress-inducer, besides derailing the actual work. Managers should make an effort to understand their team and be understood. I also practise meditation and strive to inculcate a holistic purpose for life. Cycling and jump rope are my favourite exercise routines.

What would you say to managers who are technology sceptics and feel that virtual workplaces have compromised their ability to micromanage?

I believe that the stated scepticism of those managers comes from their deep care for their team members and the delivery outcomes. They should learn to gently move the onus and accountability to the team and make it a participatory endeavour rather than a matter of invigilation.

Encouraging associates to watch out for each other promotes a healthy culture of mentorship and takes away the burden of a manager monitoring everyone and everything. Being approachable and accommodating helps the team to push the insight to you voluntarily rather than having to chase them for updates.

How can managers motivate team members to take ownership?

If managers spend time explaining the big picture, and help teams understand the relevance and value of the job to themselves and the organization, there is a higher chance of ownership. It is important to let the team express concerns and constraints, so that they can approach the work with full commitment. Fear of failure is a major derailer, and managers can play a big role in assuring the team to tackle the same. Another key factor is to let the team know that they are making a difference, constantly, and not once in six months or a year.

Why is it important to be a team player?

Belongingness to a cause is a powerful motivator. It brings our best selves to the fore and enhances what and how we learn and grow. Being part of a team and contributing to the betterment of that ecosystem makes one lead a more fulfilling life. Even if you are an individual consultant with a subscription model of a few hours of work per week, try to associate yourself with the team’s principles and work for their mission. There are other practical advantages of reciprocity – leaning on others during tough times, learning new skills, visibility, and amplified fun.

How can managers support team members who are most effective when left alone to work on a task rather than forced to collaborate?

It is important to understand the nature of collaboration, and clarify it to the associates. There could be hesitations ranging from ownership of the work output or unwillingness to share ideas, especially if the environment is very competitive. Sometimes associates from separate groups do not collaborate well as their measures are not aligned or each group measures for different outcomes.

Collaboration must be seen as a means to an end. Forcing people to collaborate without a clear view on the expectations can be counter-productive. Managers must provide the empowerment and assurance while trying to bring individual performers together, and give some settling time before they become a collaborative team.

What can managers do to ensure that their feedback is kind and constructive?

Every associate has a mental model of their manager. It is important that this perception has some elements of “my manager wants me to be better and does everything to support me and the team” in the associate’s mind. Managers should be sensitive to opportunities in the day-to-day grind of the work to improve their reputation on this front. Once empathy and trust are established, feedback will be well received. Speaking sweetly doesn’t help if the associate does not perceive the manager as an ally in their personal growth story or that of the team.