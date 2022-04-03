English
    Book Excerpt | "Ode to My Panic Attack", from 'Annus Horribilis' by Avinab Datta-Areng

    The poems in 'Annus Horibilis' - Avinab Datta-Areng's first poetry collection - deal with subjects like mental health, drug use, relationships, and family.

    April 03, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Avinab Datta-Areng wrote 'Annus Horribilis', a collection of impressionistic poems.

    In a slim volume of poetry, Annus Horribilis, Avinab Datta-Areng describes what is often indescribable. Excerpted below is the poem "Ode to My Panic Attack", in which he describes being stuck in a nightmarish situation, anxious to get out but finding that even after making an effort, "it doesn't go away".

    Ode to My Panic Attack

    You wake each day within

    a peach or half-buried

    blade with the feeling

    Close

    that something is simultaneously

    preserving and fucking

    you, a thought

    so naive and clear like god

    thinking of themselves, before the first

    fuchsias or baby-blue eyes,

    the ones now cowering

    with the grace of nothing’s will

    as you refract past.

    Between giving in this time (to hell

    with trying to get better any more)

    and convalescing without any work,

    there’s a blue begging

    that still wants to know . . .

    But you are not in you any more. You are being

    passed along to camouflage

    the braindead cirrus, bitter phantom

    of eucalyptus struck by lightning. You climb

    the ringing green meadow, it doesn’t

    go away. The breathing

    doesn’t stop, it’s what you think

    you want, it’s everywhere,

    the breathing doesn’t stop.

    Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House.
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 02:59 pm
