Here are 3 uses of edge computing in today’s world

The Internet of Things (IoT) devices are generating colossal amount of data, which needs to be assessed to gain trustworthy and actionable insights. Besides, the data also needs to be processed quickly for faster response time and without any lag.

The need to perform analytics in real time is critical to businesses, who are exploring tech capabilities to put in place revolutionary computing solutions.

Edge computing, in this regard, is enabling them to delve deep into data, conduct analytics and make informed decisions. An extension to the cloud, edge computing solves an array of challenges that companies face such as latency, governance, security and monitoring.

And, edge computing is going to become a huge IT trend as it moves closer to the devices. Gartner projects that IoT devices will climb to a total of 50 billion by 2020, up from 20 billion and this demand will drive the need for edge computing.



5G applications: The responsiveness and bandwidth will be expected to be significantly high as 5G communication is projected to perform upwards of 1000x faster than 4G. This means you’ll be able to download a full HD movie in a matter of seconds. To achieve this, small data centres will be required. Edge computing will play a pivotal role here.

Smart Cities: It will be a connected world out there, which will be based on reliable sensors, storage and security. From transportation to buildings to streetlights, everything will be connected. Even your homes will become smarter. Every application will have to have a strong responsive system and edge computing can make smart cities a hit.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: Industries that will rope in AI will use edge computing to the optimum. It will streamline manufacturing, medical operations, etc., with efficiency and in a cost effective manner. The small data centres will help industries respond in a bid of milliseconds.



It will benefit several industries in a major way. Here are 3 uses of edge computing

As per IDC, the global edge analytics market will grow 27.6% CAGR by 2025. Every company will look for cutting edge infrastructure. This need can be fulfilled through APC by Schneider Electric. It turns your server room into the IoT-ready on-premise data centres. APC, which provides all components for the local edge IT Infrastructure, is the leading brand in uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and IT Infrastructure. It also makes easy for customers to choose and provides them the benefit of having single window for all the needs.

All components in APC Local edge solution are IoT ready i.e. they communicate with each other and can be monitored by the user over IP from a remote location. It is even awarding a 75%* cashback to complete the remaining IT Infrastructure.

Are you edge ready?