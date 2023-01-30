English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ex Google employee claims he was fired after being groped by top woman executive: reports

    The ex Google worker, in his lawsuit, claims that the company’s human resources department did not take action after he complained about the alleged incident.

    January 30, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Google: The alleged incident took place in December 2019 during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, the lawsuit says.

    A former Google employee has sued the tech giant claiming he was fired after he rejected a woman boss’s alleged advances at company dinner.

    The alleged incident took place in December 2019 during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, the lawsuit says.

    The former employee says he is a victim of "sexual harassment, gender discrimination, race discrimination, and retaliation”, Sun reported.

    The man was a senior executive in the food, beverages, and restaurants division while the woman was senior to him, with a top role at Google’s programmatic media for consumer, government and entertainment.