Sarath Babu, veteran Telugu actor, dies at 71

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu, veteran Telugu actor, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. He was 71. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital and died of multiple organ failure, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Soon after the news of his death broke, the actor's name was among the top trends on the internet, with fans and people from the film industry paying tributes.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various other roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Apathbandhavudu' and Nagarjuna-starrer 'Criminal'.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including 'Mullum Malarum', 'Velaikkaran', 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu'.

The actor with a soft voice was known for his memorable roles including those in 'Mullum Malarum' and 'Nenjathai Killathey'.