Gautham Menon: I’ve always wanted to collaborate and direct other people’s scripts

Gautham Vasudev Menon's latest Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a gangster flick starring Silamabarasan TR (Simbu), released on September 15. For the first time since his directorial debut in 2001, Menon has directed a rustic gangster flick that revolves around a village boy named Muthu.

Gautham Menon is known for his breezy urban romance dramas and action thrillers like Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Yennai Arindhaal. His 2012 film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starring Simbu is a cult classic and romantic films of today are constantly compared to it.

He ventured into the OTT world by directing Queen, a web series based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, and it was well received by the audience and critics.

Simbu and Gautham Menon have joined hands for the fourth time for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

In a chat with Moneycontrol, the director spoke about the film, how he has evolved as a director, his acting chops and more. Excerpts:

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ is a departure from your previous films. Were you trying to consciously break away from what Gautham Vasudev Menon, the director, is known for – romantic films in an urban milieu?

I don’t think so. I did experiment in Nadunisi Naaygal (2011); Pachaikili Muthucharam also had a character like Smitha (Jyothika) who was pretending to be urban and classy but was not. It all depends on what you write and what you are inspired by and what you want to make.

When Queen i came my way, I jumped at it because I wanted to do this biopic of someone we knew who was larger-than-life and real. Queen was an awakening for me because it was written by someone else but I got into it by owning it and making it the way I wanted to. In the West, most directors don’t write their own scripts; it’s only in India where directors also write the script.

I had decided to make a film with Simbu, and a meeting with Jeyamohan sir (writer) paved the way for the story of this film. We were looking at this story for another film down the line but I found it very interesting. I have written characters like Victor in Yennai Arindhal and Pandiya in Kaakha Kaakha, and I wanted to explore those types of characters a little more. They are not evil all the time – these are low-lying gangsters who don’t know why they are in that world. I thought it would be interesting for the audience to see this and also understand why they chose to lead a life like that. Within that, I thought it would be new to have someone from a small village and have characters around who are not urban, modern or sophisticated. There is finesse about them even if they live in a gritty environment and that’s what I wanted to show.

I thought it was easier for me to get into a world like this where I go meet people and bring them in than recreating stories out of my own life. I had stories to tell for 10 years, and now I want to tell stories that come from other people.

Actor Silambarasan (Simbu) mentioned that writer Jeyamohan had to be convinced that Simbu could play the role of Muthu…

More than being convinced, Jeyamohan sir felt we should introduce a new actor for the role of 20-year-old Muthu. When you cast a star, he already comes with a certain image and heroism and the audience may not see him as that character. I told him that I only wanted to work with Simbu and he would definitely mould himself for the role. Looking back now, Simbu is outstanding in the film and has delivered a great performance. Acting is not just about heroics and histrionics – it’s also about keeping it real on screen. Jeyamohan sir told me that he has never promoted any film he has worked on and that he likes Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal as actors. He said after a long time he saw a film of Simbu’s where he didn’t see Simbu the star but only as Muthu. He said it was one of the finest performances by an actor.

Technically the movie is brilliant. Since it is someone else’s script, what was the vision you brought to the table?

When I heard Jeyamohan sir’s story, a visual was running through my head. Where, what, how, etc. That’s where the team and director come in I guess. When he was narrating the story, there were moments I felt had to be handled without cuts – it seemed seamless to me which is why I shot them as single-shot sequences in the film. Technically, the film is very different from what I’ve done earlier. You won’t really notice the camera at work here, and I feel we’ve done something that hasn’t been done for a long time on screen.

For both Simbu and you, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ is a new direction. Did you face any challenges or was it easy?

Nothing is easy! But we loved the process. There was a team that was constantly working on what was on paper and getting it achieved on film. Right from the dialect to converting the story into scenes and how much I can push each scene – everything was a process and a wonderful experience. Showing it to Jeyamohan sir and getting his feedback was very daunting but he loved it!

But aren’t Muthu and his milieu in sharp contrast to the image you have – urban, sophisticated, English-speaking, cosmopolitan?

I can be that too. I don’t find it difficult to get into that type of role. Like in Yennai Arindhal, I had to enact the scenes to Arun Vijay who played Victor. For Muthu’s role, I tried my hand at making parottas to see what it was like and what life was like for those boys in the kitchen. I’m not saying it is method acting but you can get there. You’ll have to spend some time with me on the set to know more (smiles).

How much has Gautham Menon evolved as a director to reach this point where he seems ready to go in a new direction?

I’ve always wanted to work on other people’s scripts and love to collaborate. I’ve been a reluctant writer. Sometimes you take a call to write stories from your own life as it’s easier. When Simbu saw the film, he told me, “I know Hollywood studios hire big directors who are at a certain age and can handle subjects maturely. In this film, I see your maturity as a director.” I take that as a big compliment.

Have you learnt more about yourself after working on this film?

There was a metamorphosis after working on Queen which was based on I Jayalalithaa, our former CM. In this film, too, it was interesting looking at the underbelly of society and the lives of people there. There has been a learning experience with every film for me.

Now that you are an actor, how do you approach it? Does the director also come into play?

I don’t wake up every day thinking I’m an actor. I get calls from people I respect and can’t ignore. My initial call is to say no but they convince me. Director Vetrimaaran too had to convince me for his film Viduthalai. I think he’s happy. While acting, I get to do a lot more to do my own thing whereas as a director, I am constantly thinking about my next shot.

Are you satisfied as an actor?

Not always. As a director, I always give room for my actors to improvise a little but not all directors work like that. Some of them micro-control you, and that gets to me. But it has been okay otherwise.