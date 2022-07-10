Tushar Pandey: "Titu Ambani is not a clichéd hero"

Before 'Titu Ambani', actor Tushar Pandey has worked in films like 'Chhichhore', 'Pink' and 'Rang De Basanti'.

The fact that actor Tushar Pandey has received professional training at the National School of Drama and the London International School of Performing Arts, shines through every time he is on screen, however small or big his role may be.

From working in films like Chhichhore, Pink, Rang De Basanti, Tevar, and Phantom, to web-series like Aashram and Homecoming, and now playing the titular role in the romantic comedy-drama Titu Ambani, Pandey has come a long way.

In Titu Ambani, which released on July 8, 2022, Pandey plays a man who always finds the shortest way to achieve his goals, and despite a debt-ridden life, he considers himself nothing less than an ‘Ambani’. Directed and produced by Rohit Raj Goyal, the film is a simple love story set around a middle-class family but it conveys quite a few serious messages in a fun way.

In an interview, Pandey spoke about the film, its making, his theatre background and more. Excerpts:

Titu is not the regular clichéd Bollywood hero. What made you say yes?

Yes, it’s not a clichéd hero but I think that’s the exciting thing. When as a protagonist you take the audience on a journey where they start seeing themselves in you, you have to play the character as real and honest as it can be...

The film is called Titu Ambani, it’s a journey of Titu. And the best way to describe it would be that it’s a journey of Titu from a boy to man. The trailer only gives a gist of what the film is actually about. It speaks about success, what relationships mean in his life, and what responsibility means. The character reflects about things that are real in today’s society.

Tell us about Titu Ambani. How did you bag this film?

I got a call from the casting director, Anamika Singh, and she sent me a docket with 10-12 lines about the film, the character and about Rohit Raj Goyal, the director. I read and felt that there is something genuine and honest and very real about the plot and the story, so we all met and they narrated the whole film. But I think I only get clarity once I read the whole script myself. So I took the script with me. I read the film the same night. The next morning when I woke up, the film stayed in my mind. It’s the title role and the character goes through a very interesting graph. I called the team and told them I’m interested.

This film was shot during the pandemic. How was that experience?

We shot between Covid wave 1 and wave 2, so it was a very stressful time. We had to take extra precautions, but luckily we were able to finish the shoot before the second wave hit... When you are working in that kind of an environment and when you have to pretend in the film as if nothing like that is happening, while in reality, we were going through a very bad phase in the country and around the world. So that was one of the biggest things I will remember about how we ended up shooting this film.

You have a theatre background - what do you love the most about it?

I think that honesty and commitment towards work is what theatre taught me... I spend less time doing theatre nowadays, but I try to stay connected with it as best as I can.

My training at NSD and London International School of Performing Arts helped me find that consistency and clarity in my approach and that feeds into every character I create and perform.

One of your early films was with Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years you have worked with senior actors - what has been your biggest takeaway?

The way they find joy and curiosity in every scene. They approach every day on the set almost like it is their first day. The excitement, the curiosity in what you are doing, with whom you are playing, in what locations you are in, is what enhances and adds something very interesting to your performance, something innovative and very authentic for the audience to see.

What about Bollywood attracts you the most?

The quality and the way it reaches so many people. I enjoy the medium a lot, and the kind of work that’s happening right now - be it in films or OTT is very exciting as an actor. A lot of interesting styles, genres, and works are happening and it’s a great period for actors and I’m very glad I’m working here.

Which is the one role in a Hindi film that meant the most to you - something you wish you could’ve done?

Right now I can’t process too many years but I do remember the film Gully Boy and Ranveer Singh’s character. It is such an interesting character to play and I would have loved to play that. Also, Zoya Akhtar is one of my favourite directors.

What are your upcoming projects?

One of the projects I can talk about is Lost, which is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who directed the film Pink and the film is ready. I am hoping it will be announced soon.