Thugs of Hindostan’s pre-sales off to flying start, big business coming in even before release

From strategic timing of release, good content, to the correct promotional strategies -- helps a film gain steam even before it hits the theatres.

This, in turn helps the film recover majority cost which makes the proposition less risky. Yash Raj Films’ latest offering Thugs of Hindostan is walking the same path where it is seeing strong advance bookings, higher prices for music, digital and satellite rights.

The advance booking for the film opened on November 3 and around two lakh tickets were sold on the first day, according to Bollywood news portal Box Office India.

The film’s pre-sales on day one is better than Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Hollywood offering Avengers - Infinity War. However, it is less than what Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received on opening day of pre-sales.

Theatre chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis witnessed an estimated sale of 50,000 tickets which is a rare feat, especially on day one. The Box Office India report also adds that opening day advance for Thugs of Hindostan is at record pace or very close to it after the first day.

Markets in north India such as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are seeing strong advance bookings in single screen theatres. Single screens in UP will see full occupancy, the report said. Delhi’s prominent theatre Delite sold 5,000 tickets in few hours.

However, Diwali releases have a tougher battle to fight such as their advance bookings during the pre-Diwali period. Golmaal Again, a 2017 release, did not see strong pre-sales.

Films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Happy New Year managed record advance openings but film trade experts are of the opinion that the total could have been higher had it been any other period than Diwali.

Meanwhile, Thugs of Hindostan has found takers for its music, digital and satellite rights. According to reports, the film is likely to get around Rs 155 crore from the different revenue streams.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan will see one of the widest releases. It will also be the first Indian film to open at 17 IMAX sites in India. The advance booking for which opened on November 2.

So far, 2018 has been a successful year for the film industry. Record number of films entering Rs 100 crore club, hordes of films getting high return on investment have been few of the achievements the industry has seen this year. Hence, hopes are high from Thugs of Hindostan which is touted to be Bollywood's costliest film with a budget of around Rs 300 crore.