Streaming guide: New Netflix, Amazon Prime releases to watch for in August

Teen comedy-drama 'Never Have I Ever' . (Image credit: Netflix)

Looking for new binge-worthy shows? Check out this list of titles coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime this month.

1) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

(Image credit: Netflix)

In this tell-all documentary, the people behind Argentina's most notorious bank robbery reveal how and why they carried out the 2006 heist. It drops on Netflix on August 10.

2) School Tales: The Series

(Image credit: Netflix)











From Thai horror directors come eight terrifying tales set in high schools. If you love spooks, check out the series on Netflix on August 10.

3) A League of Their Own

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon Prime and Sony Pictures present a sports drama diving into the journey of All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players across a fast-changing America. The show drops on Prime Video on August 12.

4) Cosmic Love

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

American astrologers and best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut help four singles find The One through astrological matchmaking at a mystical retreat. The show comes to Prime Video on August 12.

5) Indian Matchmaking Season 2