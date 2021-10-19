MARKET NEWS

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have also sought an apology from Sherlyn Chopra, aside from the Rs 50 crore they have sought in damages for the “lewd, below the belt” comments made by her on public platforms.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra have filed a defamation suit against actor Sherlyn Chopra. The couple’s lawyer slapped a Rs 50 crore defamation case on Chopra, who had filed an FIR against Raj Kundra at Juhu Police Station alleging sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Sherlyn Chopra had reportedly also called a press conference despite being warned of defamation by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s lawyer.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple has claimed in the defamation suit that the allegations levelled against them by Chopra are “concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, and without any evidence”.

The couple has also sought an apology from her aside from the Rs 50 crore they have sought in damages for the “lewd, below the belt” comments made by Sherlyn Chopra on public platforms.

Close

The notice sent by the couple’s lawyer Prashant P Patil read: “The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.”

“It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention,” it added.

Notably, Sherlyn Chopra will have to bear the cost of the legal notice too, which amounts to rupees one lakh. Further, if no reply is received from her within the next seven days, criminal proceedings would be initiated against her.
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:21 pm

