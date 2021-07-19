MARKET NEWS

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making porn films, publishing on mobile apps

The case against Raj Kundra was registered in February this year, and he has been arrested as he appeared to be a "key conspirator", a statement issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 11:27 PM IST
File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, the husband of noted Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested late on July 19 in a case related to the production of pornographic films.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police noted that evidence was gathered against Kundra which suggested his involvement in production of porn films and publishing them on mobile applications.

The case against him was registered in February this year, and he has been arrested after appearing as a "key conspirator", the police added.

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," the statement issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner said.
