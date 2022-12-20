Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in "Pathaan".

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian to be named in an international list of 50 greatest actors of all time by a prominent British magazine.

The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others.

In the accompanying short profile, the magazine said Khan has a career that has now spanned four decades of "near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions".

"You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there's pretty much nothing he can't do," it added.

From his extensive filmography, the publication highlighted Khan's notable characters from four movies — Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Devdas", Karan Johar's "My Name Is Khan" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", and "Swades", directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

His dialogue from the 2012 movie "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" — "Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai… Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega" (Every day life kills us a little. A bomb will kill you only once) — has been recognised as the "iconic line" of his career.

"Jab Tak Hai Jaan" was filmmaker Yash Chopra's swansong and featured Khan as an Indian Army Major named Samar Anand. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The actor will be next seen in the actioner "Pathaan", set to be released worldwide on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Khan will also star in two more movies — action-entertainer "Jawan" with filmmaker Atlee and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed "Dunki".

"Jawan", a pan-India project, is set to come out on June 2, 2023, while "Dunki", also starring Taapsee Pannu, will release in December 2023.