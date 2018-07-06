Sanju earns Rs 200 crore in opening week, records 4th highest first week of all time

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, that released on June 29, has touched the Rs 200-crore mark on its home turf in just seven days, making it the fourth film to achieve this feat in the Indian film industry.

Taking the top position is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which gathered Rs 246 crore in its opening week, followed by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 208 crore and Rs 206 crore, respectively.

According to trade pundits, the film is likely to continue its strong run as it has lost only 300 screens for its second week. From 4,200 screens, Sanju will be played on 3,900 screens in week two.

The film entered the Rs 100 crore club during its opening weekend. Over the week, the film minted Rs 80.75 crore.

While Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai enjoyed a strategic release as they fell during holidays, Sanju is the only non-holiday Bollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crore in seven days.

For Sultan, the Eid holiday gave a boost to its collections, while Tiger Zinda Hai released around Christmas, allowing the film to grab big numbers at the box office.

However, Sanju had no such advantage. The film released on a regular Friday and continued to rake in the moolah without any holiday support.

In its first week, Sanju had little or no competition from June 22 release Incredibles 2. In the second week too, the film will see an uninterrupted run, which is hinting at Rs 300 crore collection by the end of third week.

The first half of 2018 has seen many strong performances like Padmaavat and Baaghi 2, but Sanju has been able to surpass the business of these films as well.

After collecting over Rs 200 crore in the opening week, Sanju has also become the highest opening week grosser of 2018, moving ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat that raked in Rs 166.50 crore during week one.

Other box office hits in the first six months of 2018 like Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Raazi added Rs 140.74 crore, Rs 112.85 crore and Rs Rs 56.59 crore respectively in the first seven days of their release.