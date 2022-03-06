'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3' release date announcements raise spirits, and hopes for the business of Bollywood

Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan'. (Image: Screen grab)

When Bollywood's famous Khans announce their films, they do it with style. In the week gone by, as many as three films featuring Khans were announced, along with release dates.

While Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited film Pathaan finally saw an official announcement from Yash Raj Films, the production house also ended the suspense around the arrival of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. To make things further exciting, Sajid Nadiadwala staked his claim over the release date of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Each of these films is eagerly awaited in Bollywood, and could go a long way in rejuvenating the industry in the months to come. After all, one is always on the lookout for big commercial hits coming out of Bollywood. (The last couple of years have been rather barren, with the exception of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which released on Diwali Day 2021.) Yes, Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon be entering the 100 Crore Club, but then in the pre-pandemic days, there used to be a dozen-odd such films reaching this milestone in a single calendar year.

What the box office needs is an array of 200 and 300 Crore Club films, and while Akshay Kumar had taken it upon himself to announce the release of a dozen-odd upcoming films of his till 2023, the onus was on the other superstars too to start picking and choosing the big dates and making it loud and clear that they mean business.

This is what has happened now with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan arriving on January 25, 2023 [Republic Day weekend]. As for Salman Khan, he has twin releases set up with Tiger 3 arriving on April 21, 2023, release [Eid] and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali releasing even earlier, on December 30, 2022.

Katrina Kaif, too, will get a double bill - her Merry Christmas has already been fixed for release on December 23, 2022, which means she would have back to back releases.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand are working together in Fighter which was earlier aiming for a January 26, 2023, release. Now it's a no brainer that the Hrithik Roshan starrer would be eyeing a release date later in the year.

Coming to the core, the announcements by the two Khans have generated some positive energy. They are being seen in an avatar that their fans love to see them in most. Whenever Shah Rukh Khan has got into a lean mean avatar (case in point: his Don franchise), it has been lapped up by his fans. Now in Pathaan there is a patriotic streak to his characterization as well, and that should be just apt for arrival for Republic Day.

On the other hand, the Tiger franchise is the biggest for Salman Khan and has gained further gigantic proportions after the 300 Crore Club blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai. With Katrina Kaif in there, it only adds on to the nostalgia and that would be one of the most exciting things about the film that would keep audiences asking for more. Add to this Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and 2022 is set to conclude on a high. After all, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have delivered multiple successes together and their Kick was a 200 Crore Club blockbuster.

Last couple of years were rather dull due to no-show at the box office (barring Sooryavanshi). But things are starting to look interesting finally with Gangubai Kathiawadi doing well and Bachchan Pandey and RRR to follow before the end of month. Then there would be Attack - Part I, K.G.F - Chapter 2, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 arriving in practically back to back for weeks, and that should keep things interesting for Bollywood.

One hopes that each of these films works - what Bollywood awaits is event films and while there would be many that would follow once Prithviraj arrives on June 3, all eyes would be on Khans to keep the ball rolling.