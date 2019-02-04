Salman Khan gears up for Bharat, Dabangg 3; Shah Rukh, Aamir maintain suspense

Joginder Tuteja

Everyone saw what really happened in 2018 when it came to the Khan starrers. Salman Khan's Race 3 opened well, only to fade away post Eid with negative word of mouth seeping in. Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan took an all-time highest record on opening, but could not collect thrice of that in its lifetime, hence emerging as a disaster. Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, it neither took an opening nor grew and eventually could not even enter the Rs 100 crore.

All in all, 2018 was definitely not a year for the Khans.

Now, 2019 would be one of those rare years when only one Khan flick will hit the screens. While Salman has Bharat releasing on Eid, neither Shah Rukh nor Aamir have a film coming up this year.

This is a depressing scenario not just for Shah Rukh and Aamir’s fans, but also the industry as the Khans time and again have a major money spinner in the offering. Considering the fact that 2018 was disappointing for all involved, the expectation would been too cover the shortfall in 2019.

Salman is promising uninhibited fun for the audiences with Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar had also directed Salman’s Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The suspense continues on what Shah Rukh and Aamir pick next.

Before Zero, it was almost confirmed that Shah Rukh would be doing Saare Jahan Se Achcha -- a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. This seemed like a definite biggie in the offering before Shah Rukh's on-screen space journey in Zero met with an out and out negative response from the audiences and critics alike. Of course, the two films are different from each other. However, for now, plans seem to be on hold for Shah Rukh to be stepping in as a central protagonist for Saare Jahan Se Achcha.

The industry is abuzz with rumours that ‘King Khan’ could pick Don 3 as his next. However, there is no official word coming around that yet. It would in fact be a wonderful idea if the film happens. Though critics as well as audiences were polarized when it came to Don and Don 2, the fact remains that both films were box office hits. This is what Shah Rukh needs right now -- a hit. Farhan Akhtar, as a producer-director could promise him that with Don 3.

There is a promise been made by Madhur Bhandarkar, that of delivering an entertaining commercial film with Shah Rukh playing a cop who takes on sand mafia. Tentatively titled Inspector Ghalib, talks are already on around the film though neither Shah Rukh nor Bhandarkar have confirmed or denied this.

Meanwhile, Aamir is keeping all his cards close to his chest. It is not surprising that his next is far from going on floors because he typically takes time between two films. Yet, there was always an inkling of what he would pick next even if it was far from release.

For a man who has developed a habit of delivering blockbusters one after the other, the disastrous response to Thugs of Hindostan was heart breaking. Now, he is said to be looking at four different scripts and has come close to choosing one out of the two he has liked the most. While his Mahabharata is far from materialising, one waits to see the genre and the subject that he has placed his eye on.

Rest assured, whether it is Shah Rukh or Aamir, their next is pretty far from release and it would be only 2020 when one would see them on the big screen. Unless Shah Rukh picks something on the lines of Dear Zindagi or Aamir makes an extended special appearance in a film like Secret Superstar, the wait continues for their next major outing.

As for Salman, he is said to be gearing up for Dabangg 3 already. While brother Arbaaz Khan is producing it, Wanted director Prabhu Deva is back at the helm of affairs as the director. That said, one would still wait for an official announcement to be made before considering anything as final since talks around Dabangg 3 going on floors have been on for at least a couple of years already.

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. He loves the word 'Bollywood' and truly believes that it has a ring to it that is sweeter than 'Hollywood'.

The three Khans have given a lot to the industry in last three decades and rest assured there is so much up their sleeves which is waiting to be unveiled. One major biggie from each one of them would ensure that all debates around 'Is their time up?' are laid to rest once for and all.