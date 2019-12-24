Ramya Krishnan’s 'Queen': Political drama based on Jayalalithaa converges with the world of films

With the advent of web series, it is wonderful to see different subjects being tried out which would have otherwise been left unexplored. Moreover, a platform like this also allows the makers to dig deep and give an in-depth account of the subject in question.

This is where Queen on MX Player works. Even though it proceeds at its own pace, it does well to let audiences known the life and times of a popular film actress-turned-politician, who has clearly been based on late J Jayalalithaa.

Of course, the makers have claimed that this is a work of fiction. However, when you tell the story of a bright 15-year-old state topper who was forced into the world of films, becoming a top actress in quick time, becoming emotional about her co-star GMR (clearly based on MGR, and played effectively by Indrajith Sukumaran), soon becoming the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and then managing to create a legacy of her own in the world of politics, there is no room for any assumptions any more.

This is where Queen scores as it shows the good, bad and the ugly side of all that is politics as well as the world of films. It does not take any sides as it tells things as they are, hence giving audiences a clear indication of 'take it or leave it'.

Not that you shy away from what is being told as Queen turns out to be the story of a girl-turned-woman-turned-thespian who is a ‘queen’ indeed in what she does.

Directed by popular filmmaker Gautham Menon along with Prasath Murugesan, the series is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali -- hence truly catering to a pan-India audience. This is what makes matters interesting since, as an audience, you get to know a lot about what really happened many decades back, hence breaking quite a few myths and misconceptions in the process.

That said, the process is a little slow-moving for sure and those who are used to fast paced dramas would need an adjustment period of around two to three episodes before getting used to the 'sur' of the narrative.

Given the fact that majority of web series also have turned out to be as fast paced as films, Queen is an exception as it takes a slow-burner route in order to prepare audiences for what would come next. Moreover, it showcases the journey of the central protagonist as a child, actress and politician with different actresses enacting these parts.

Thankfully, there is good continuity from Anikha Surendran and Anjana Jayaprakash to Ramya Krishnan -- which makes watching Queen a seamless experience. Each of these actresses catch hold of the character very well as you first see a girl fighting for her right to study, then a young woman fighting for her right to act and then a mature lady fighting for her right to make her way into politics. This is where the writers and the director score, as right through the series, you are engrossed in the proceedings and want to know more about what happens next.

Moreover, the biggest win here is bringing to the fore, the lady in question, who is called as Shakthi Seshadri in order to fictionalise the story. You root for her, want her to win, cheer for her, and also sympathize for her -- making her come across as a rather relatable character. Though there are quite a few myths and legends over the decades over the real life lady, a lot is unveiled through Queen which succeeds more often than not in telling things as they were.

Of course, when it comes to historical dramas, one has to take it all with a pinch of salt, especially if the subject in question is no more alive to either approve or deny a tale. However, at least as a fictionalised series, Queen turns out to be a rare political drama that converges seamlessly with the world of films. Now that is a win in itself.