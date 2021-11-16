PVR Cinemas, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch co-branded movie debit card

live bse live

With the reopening of cinema halls, multiplex operator PVR Cinemas and Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) on November 16 announced the launch of the Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card which they claim is India’s first co-branded movie debit card.

Kotak PVR debit cardholders will receive joining vouchers and earn points on every transaction on the debit card at PVR and outside PVR as well, with no upper limit on the points earned. Points can be redeemed all year round on PVR movie tickets and on food and beverages. “The co-branded debit card will enable PVR to get access to Kotak’s large customer base and reach will help to tap loyal customers. It will assist us further to leverage the potential of the PVR Privilege Programme, digital cinema loyalty programme, where Kotak PVR Debit Cardholders get accelerated PVR reward points on movie spends," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited.

Using the card, customers will earn reward points on all spends. They will earn 10 reward points for every Rs 100 spent at PVR Cinemas and 0.50 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on all other transactions. One reward point is equivalent to one rupee.

Dutta said that the entertainment-focused debit card will harness the strength of both brands, PVR and Kotak, to attract moviegoers to cinemas.

“We are seeing a gradual return to normalcy and are keen to support the resumption of activities. The first signs of recovery in the entertainment industry are visible with movie theatres reporting higher footfalls and eager audiences keen to experience the magic of the big screen once again," said Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.