'Pathaan' on Amazon Prime: Check release date of Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster

"Pathaan", the biggest blockbuster of 2023, has an OTT platform and a release date. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham- starrer will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages from March 22.
"Pathaan" was the fourth instalment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War" (2019). The movie was Shah Rukh Khan's first theatrical release since "Zero" in 2018. The story revolves around an exiled Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, played by Khan, who has been assigned to prevent a former a RAW agent, played by Abraham, from spreading a deadly lab-generated virus in India.
"Pathaan" was released in theatres on January 25 and received both critical and commercial acclaim.