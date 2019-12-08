Panipat looks for a turnaround, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 is profitable

When Panipat was announced, it was expected to be a biggie that would have wonderful grandeur and magnificence attached to it. Well, Ashutosh Gowariker did live up to that promise by making a film of huge scale, size and setting.

His actors too, delivered well, with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt getting into a battle and Kriti Sanon making the most of the meaty role at her disposal. However, what was required was good traction from the audience from the opening day itself since the film has been set on a big budget.

The opening numbers have not been up to the mark, with first day collections being just Rs 4.12 crore. A film like this deserves a double digit opening and even with low expectations, at least Rs 5 crore seemed on the cards.

However, the footfalls were impacted in a big way by the arrival of Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey's Pati Patni aur Woh and that had a telling on the box office numbers.

Fortunately for Panipat though, the critical acclaim is there and those who have watched the film have appreciated it as well, especially for the canvas at which it has been shot and the action, thrills and drama that it offers.

This means that there is a turnaround expected on Saturday and Sunday. If that turns out to be huge enough, there is a possibility that the biggie would manage to stay consistent in days to come.

On the other hand, Commando 3 has sailed through at the box office. The film has collected Rs 29.24 crore at the box office in its first week and in the process has emerged as a safe venture for all involved.

Vidyut Jammwal has been managing good outcome for his films one after another, especially when it comes to profitability for the producers. This was the case not just for Commando and Commando 2 but also Junglee which was a very good success in the satellite and digital mediums.

The good news for Commando 3 is that around Rs 33 crore of its Rs 40 crore budget has already been covered through sales of satellite, digital, music and overseas rights. As a result only Rs 7 crore more needed to be recovered via theatrical business, something that happened in the opening weekend itself for Commando 3.

The film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Commando (Rs 24 crore) and Commando 2 (Rs 25 crore) in one week flat and the moolah that is coming in is added bonus. Of course the release of new films means that screens have been taken away from Commando 3.

However, soon enough the action entertainer would be premiering on the satellite and digital medium which would result in further eyeballs for the film.