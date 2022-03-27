Oscar nominations 2022: The full list of contenders

Oscars 2022: The world is waiting to see who all win the top honour.

The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles tomorrow (according to Indian time).

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 event, take a look at all the nominees for the coveted honours.



Belfast





CODA





Don’t Look Up





Drive My Car





Dune





King Richard





Licorice Pizza





Nightmare Alley





West Side Story





Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)





Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)





Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)





Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)





Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)





Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)





Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)





Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)





Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)





Kristen Stewart (Spencer)





Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)





Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)





Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)





Will Smith (King Richard)





Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)





Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)





Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)





Judi Dench (Belfast)





Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)





Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)





Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)





Troy Kotsur (CODA)





Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)





J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)





Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)





Cruella (Jenny Beavan)





Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)





Dune (Jacqueline West)





Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)





West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)





Belfast





Dune





No Time to Die





West Side Story





Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)





Dune (Hans Zimmer)





Encanto (Germaine Franco)





Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)





The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)





CODA (Sian Heder)





Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)





Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)





The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)





Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)





Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)





Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)





King Richard





The Worst Person in the World





Affairs of the Art





Bestia





Boxballet





Robin Robin





The Windshield Wiper





Ala Kachuu — Take and Run





The Dress





The Long Goodbye





On My Mind





Please Hold





Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)





Dune (Joe Walker)





King Richard (Pamela Martin)





Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)





The Eyes of Tammy Faye





House of Gucci





Coming 2 America





Cruella





Dune





Encanto





Flee





Luca





The Mitchells vs. The Machines





Raya and the Last Dragon





Ascension





Attica





Flee





Summer of Soul





Audible





Lead Me Home





The Queen of Basketball





Three Songs for Benazir





When We Were Bullies





“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)





“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)





“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)





“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)





“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)





Dune (Greig Fraser)





Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)





The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)





West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)





Drive My Car (Japan)





Flee (Denmark)





The Hand of God (Italy)





Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)





The Worst Person in the World (Norway)





Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)





Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)





The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)





The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)





West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)





Dune





Free Guy





Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings





No Time to Die

