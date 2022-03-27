Oscar nominations 2022: The full list of contenders
94th Academy Awards nominations list: Take a look at Oscar contenders in all categories.
March 27, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Oscars 2022: The world is waiting to see who all win the top honour.
The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles tomorrow (according to Indian time).
Ahead of the Oscars 2022 event, take a look at all the nominees for the coveted honours.BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
BEST ACTOR
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
BEST SOUND
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Worst Person in the World
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
BEST FILM EDITING
- Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings