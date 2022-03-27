English
    Oscar nominations 2022: The full list of contenders

    94th Academy Awards nominations list: Take a look at Oscar contenders in all categories.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: The world is waiting to see who all win the top honour.

    The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles tomorrow (according to Indian time).

    Ahead of the Oscars 2022 event, take a look at all the nominees for the coveted honours.

    BEST PICTURE

    • Belfast



    • CODA



    • Don’t Look Up



    • Drive My Car



    • Dune



    • King Richard



    • Licorice Pizza



    • Nightmare Alley




    • West Side Story


     

    BEST DIRECTOR

    • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)



    • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)




    • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)



    • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)


     

    BEST ACTRESS

    • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)



    • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)



    • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)



    • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)



    • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)


     

    BEST ACTOR

    • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)




    • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)



    • Will Smith (King Richard)



    • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)


     

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)



    • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)



    • Judi Dench (Belfast)




    • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)


     

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)



    • Troy Kotsur (CODA)




    • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)



     

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    • Cruella (Jenny Beavan)



    • Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)



    • Dune (Jacqueline West)



    • Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)



    • West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)


     

    BEST SOUND

    • Belfast



    • Dune



    • No Time to Die




    • West Side Story


     

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

    • Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)



    • Dune (Hans Zimmer)



    • Encanto (Germaine Franco)



    • Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)



    • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)


     

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    • CODA (Sian Heder)



    • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)



    • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)



    • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)



     

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    • Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)



    • Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)



    • Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)



    • King Richard



    • The Worst Person in the World


     

    BEST ANIMATED SHORT

    • Affairs of the Art



    • Bestia



    • Boxballet



    • Robin Robin



    • The Windshield Wiper


     

    BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

    • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run



    • The Dress



    • The Long Goodbye



    • On My Mind



    • Please Hold


     

    BEST FILM EDITING

    • Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)



    • Dune (Joe Walker)



    • King Richard (Pamela Martin)




    • Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)


     

    BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

    • The Eyes of Tammy Faye



    • House of Gucci



    • Coming 2 America



    • Cruella



    • Dune


     

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

    • Encanto



    • Flee



    • Luca



    • The Mitchells vs. The Machines



    • Raya and the Last Dragon


     

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

    • Ascension



    • Attica



    • Flee



    • Summer of Soul



     

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

    • Audible



    • Lead Me Home



    • The Queen of Basketball



    • Three Songs for Benazir



    • When We Were Bullies


     

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    • “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)



    • “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)



    • “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)



    • “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)



    • “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)


     

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    • Dune (Greig Fraser)



    • Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)




    • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)



    • West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)


     

    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

    • Drive My Car (Japan)



    • Flee (Denmark)



    • The Hand of God (Italy)



    • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)



    • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)


     

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

    • Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)



    • Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)




    • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)



    • West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)


     

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    • Dune



    • Free Guy



    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



    • No Time to Die



    • Spider-Man: No Way Home
