    Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR gets nominated for Best Original Song

    'Naatu Naatu' from RRR got nominated for Best Original Song for the 95th Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
    The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

    'Naatu Naatu' from got nominated for Best Original Song for the 95th Academy Awards. RRR was placed in the Best Original Song shortlist (for Naatu Naatu) along with tracks from and others.


    Earlier in the day, 's official Twitter account had tweeted a single emoji ahead of the announcements. With a “fingers crossed” emoji, RRR’s handle expressed nervous anticipations as the movie may become one of the few from India to make it to the final nominations of The Academy Awards in the past two decades.

    As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award.

    In 2008, AR Rahman scored two wins at the Oscars for his work on the Hollywood production Slumdog Millionaire, set in India, with an all-Indian cast however it was not India’s entry.