Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of nominees for 95th Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony which is set on March 12, will honor the best films released in the past year.
January 24, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
Oscars 2023: The nominations for the awards were unveiled on January 24, 2023.
The Oscar nominations for a year in which the big-screen box office finally bounced back from the pandemic were unveiled on Tuesday. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films were shortlisted for nominations. The Oscar nominations were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and the event was hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of contenders
BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tar”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
BEST ACTRESS
BEST ACTOR
- Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
- Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
- Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)
- Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
- Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
- Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
- Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)
- Bill Nighy (“Living”)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
- Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’
- Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘EEAAO’
- Stephanie Hsu, ‘EEAAO’
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)
- Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)
- Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST SOUND
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- “Applause” (“Tell It like a Woman”)
- “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)
- “This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
BEST FILM EDITING
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tar”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Tar”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- “Close” (Belgium)
- “EO” (Poland)
- “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”