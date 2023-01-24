English
    Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of nominees for 95th Academy Awards

    Oscar Nominations 2023: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on January 24 announced the nominees list for the Oscar Awards 2023. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony which is set on March 12, will honor the best films released in the past year. And the nominees for Oscar Awards 2023 are…

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
    Oscars 2023: The nominations for the awards were unveiled on January 24, 2023.

    The Oscar nominations for a year in which the big-screen box office finally bounced back from the pandemic were unveiled on Tuesday. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films were shortlisted for nominations. The Oscar nominations were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and the event was hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

    Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of contenders


    BEST PICTURE


    • “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    • “Avatar: The Way of Water”

    • “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    • “Elvis”

    • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

    • “The Fabelmans”

    • “Tar”

    • “Top Gun: Maverick”

    • “Triangle of Sadness”

    • “Women Talking”

    BEST DIRECTOR


    BEST ACTRESS


    • Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

    • Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

    • Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

    • Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

    • Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)


    BEST ACTOR

    • Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

    • Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    • Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

    • Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

    • Bill Nighy (“Living”)


    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    • Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

    • Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

    • Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’

    • Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘EEAAO’

    • Stephanie Hsu, ‘EEAAO’


    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    • Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    • Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

    • Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

    • Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    • Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

     