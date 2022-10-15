‘No Hogwarts without you, Hagrid’: ‘Harry Potter’ stars, fans mourn Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane won wide praise for portraying the lovable Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series. (Image credit: @thisisbwright/Twitter)

The stars of Harry Potter and fans around the world are mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved character of Rubeus Hagrid in the film series.

Robbie Coltrane died aged 72 on Friday. Soon after his death was announced, there was an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Actor Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, remembered him as a caring and deeply compassionate person.

"I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs," she posted on Instagram. "There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said Coltrane was someone who looked after everyone around him.

"He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life," Felton added. "Love you mate - thank you for everything."

Daniel Radcliffe, the film series' protagonist Harry Potter, remembered him as an "incredible actor and a lovely man".

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” he was quoted as saying by Variety magazine. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed."

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, said: "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."



I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022



Bonnie Wright, the actor who portrayed Ginny Weasley, said Coltrane brilliantly portrayed Hagrid's warmth and unconditional love for his students.

"Thanks for all the laughter," she added. "Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family."

Fans of the Harry Potter series remembered his calming presence.

"There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid," many tweeted, quoting from the film series.

"Hagrid is one of the most impactful characters to me because of his warmth, gentleness and loyalty to those he cared about most," another tweet read. Thanks to the brilliance of Robbie Coltrane. RIP, Sir. Wands up!

"Thank you for making our childhood so special, Robbie," said another user. "Rest in eternal peace."



There is no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.

Thank you for making our childhood so special, Robbie. Rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/UE4UvACJxD — M. (@__transponster) October 14, 2022

"His name might have been Robbie Coltrane, but he’ll always be Hagrid to me," said one tweet. "Rest in peace big guy."