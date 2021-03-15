English
Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

“Mank,” a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, led all films with 10 nods including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Reuters
March 15, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST
Poster of Netflix's Mank

Streaming service Netflix Inc, on March 15, landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“Mank,” a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, led all films with 10 nods including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — a movie that Paramount Pictures sold off during the coronavirus pandemic – may also help the OTT platform walk home with the statuette.

Notably, last year, Netflix had led with 24 nominations. However, it came away with only two wins.

Many of this year’s Oscar contenders played on streaming services as movie theatres closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Close

Walt Disney Co scored 15 nods. They included six for “Nomadland,” which is playing in theatres and streaming on Hulu, and three for animated Pixar movie “Soul” on Disney+.

Amazon.com’s Amazon Studios earned a spot in the best picture race with “Sound of Metal” and 12 nominations overall, a record for the company.

The Oscar nominations 2021 were announced by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas on March 15.
