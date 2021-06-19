MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Last Updated : June 19, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    IPO-bound Zomato's plans to invest in Grofers has entered the last lap, with an announcement imminent in the next few weeks. People familiar with the development said this will be a $100-120 million investment at a valuation of a billion dollars. Here's everything you need to know about this development.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Muthoot Capital Services is set to release its quarterly results. Also Fortis Hospitals will provide Sputnik jabs in its hospitals located at Gurgaon from today.
    Tomorrow:

    Tokyo coronavirus emergency is set to end, a month before Olympics is to be held in Japan.

    Close

  • Real Estate

    This is how much Ajay Devgn paid for a Bungalow in Juhu

    Rs 47.5 crore. That's the figure Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was willing to pay for his new bungalow spread across 474.4 sq.m in Juhu. Filings also show that the actor took out a loan of Rs 18.7 crore towards the purchase. Vandana Ramnani brings you the full picture in this piece.

  • Banking

    Central Bank gives in-principal nod to Centrum Financial Services to set up small finance bank

    The Reserve Bank of India on June 18 granted “in-principle” approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up a small finance bank (SFB), paving the way for the entity to take over crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC). Read all about it here. 

  • Your Money

    Is it time to include flexi-cap funds in your portfolio?

    If you invest across the market and put your money in outlier small-cap companies, emerging mid-cap companies, and reliable, blue-chip, large-cap companies, you may have finally arrived at the right option: Flexi-caps. Ira Puranik takes you through all you need to know in this piece. 

  • Business

    How are SBI-led banks attempting to recover after lending to Kingfisher Airlines?

    By selling shares. A clutch of banks led by the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is preparing to sell fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s shareholdings in three companies on June 23 in a bid to recover as much as Rs 6,200 crore lent to his grounded Kingfisher Airlines. Tarun Sharma takes you through the details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    In memory of Janet Malcom

    Janet Malcolm, the inquisitive and boldly subjective author and reporter known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself, has died. She was 86. Here's a look at her legacy.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.