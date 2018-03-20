Kollywood film producers go on strike; seek higher discounts on virtual print fee

Two weeks ago film producers in the Tamil, Kanada, Telugu and Malayalam film industries stopped releasing films, demanding a cut in digital distribution charges. A week ago, digital-service distributors announced a 21 percent cut, which placated Telugu, Malayalam and Kanada producers. However the largest of these industries and that's Kollywood refuses to budge, in the pursuit of a larger discount, reports CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith.