App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalank expected to be Bollywood’s biggest opener in 2019, surpass Kesari and Gully Boy

Considering that it is a partial holiday on April 17 on account of Mahavir Jayanti, there is some kind of advantage that Kalank could gain and that should reflect in the opening numbers.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Whatsapp

The day of reckoning is not too far away. Come Wednesday and the biggest film so far of 2019, Kalank, would be hitting the screens. The biggie has sought an early release for itself as Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 17 (Wednesday).

Considering the partial holiday on this day, there is some kind of advantage that Kalank could gain for and that should reflect in the opening numbers.

No wonder, trade is pitching a very good start for the film, something that could well turn out to be the biggest opening of 2019.

Even though the year has seen quite a few hits, superhits and blockbusters already in just the first quarter so far, there are only four films that have managed a double digit score on the first day. These are Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. And along with the Bollywood biggies, there is Captain Marvel from Hollywood that managed to score big on the first day.

related news

Currently, the record for the biggest opening this calendar year is held by Akshay Kumar's Kesari. The film did not just score a double digit opening day, it actually went way past that by collecting Rs 21.06 crore on the first day. The film had seen a Thursday release and though it was a partial holiday owing to Holi, it acted as a double edged sword. While audiences did come out in the evening and night shows in good numbers, the morning and afternoon shows were impacted in a big way due to theatres being closed.

On the other hand, Gully Boy, the second in line when it comes to the best opening of 2019, benefitted immensely from having a Valentine's Day release. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer enticed the youth. And while it was also a Thursday release, the advantage was there due to campus crowds thronging the theatres. As a matter of fact, the major chunk of this Zoya Akhtar-directed film's Rs 140 crore lifetime can well be owed to the Valentine's Day release.

Amongst these biggies, the film that trended the best was actually Total Dhamaal. The film saw a regular Friday release and that too right during the examination season. Still, the multi-starrer led by Ajay Devgn not just took a good opening of Rs 16.50 crore, it actually continued to gain momentum in days to come by going past the Rs 150 crore lifetime. There was competition that came from Luka Chuppi, Badla and Captain Marvel in weeks to come, but still the Indra Kumar-directed film added on to the successes that 2019 has seen so far.

Talking about Captain Marvel, it actually enjoyed one of the best starts ever for a Hollywood releases in India. The film is one of the few imports from the West to enjoy a double digit score on the first day of release. It did so by bringing in Rs 13.01 crore on the first day. The film could actually have turned out to be really big, considering the fact that Badla which released alongside was much lower at Rs 5.04 crore. However, the Sujoy Ghosh-directed crime thriller grew from strength to strength and surpassed the lifetime score of Captain Marvel.

While each of these four biggies (Kesari, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and Captain Marvel) have turned out to be a clean hit at the box office, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kalank has a job in hand. The first target it has in sight to emerge as the biggest opener of the year. Considering the kind of stage and platform that it has managed for itself, this should be possible.

The film has been very well marketed and promoted, and its release by Fox Star too would be the biggest so far of 2019. It is arriving at a time when no other film from the past or present is in contention. All Hindi films in the running (Kesari, Romeo Akbar Walter, Badla and Luka Chuppi) have exhausted their run and Hollywood releases Hellboy and Shazam! are hardly posing any competition.

Distributors as well as exhibitors are mighty excited about Kalank bringing back the audiences in a big way and are already aligning maximum number of shows for the film. Even on a conservative note, the film is set to be released at over 3,000 screens and this count could well hit 3,500 by the time the last set of prints are dispatched. That pretty much sets the stage for a huge opening for the multi-starrer that has Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt leading the show along with Sonakshi Sinha-Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit.

All that one waits to see now is how director Abhishek Varman has put together this intense dramatic romantic tale set in the period era. If the content matches the expectations, then it is not just the opening day but even the extended opening weekend and the week that could be set for a record run.

Top opening days of 2019:

Kesari: Rs 21.06 crore
Gully Boy: Rs 19.4 crore
Total Dhamaal: Rs 16.5 crore

Captain Marvel: Rs 13.01 crore

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Entertainment

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Poila Baisakh 2019: Here are All the Food Items for a Perfect Start to ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Heads to Assam; Chandrababu Naidu to Lead ...

Juts Like Laila-Majnu, Says Owaisi on Nitish Kumar's 'Love' for PM Mod ...

This is What Anand Ahuja Did for Sonam Kapoor as a Support After Marri ...

IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring in IPL

Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Unders ...

'She’s Pakistan, Not Needed Here': Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes a Dig C ...

UP Woman Set on Fire for Resisting Rape, Her 2 Children Suffer Burns W ...

Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Can ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Singapore Open 2019: Nozomi Okuhara decimates lacklustre PV Sindhu; An ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.