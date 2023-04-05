Jr NTR set to star along side Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

Telugu superstar Jr NTR will share screen space with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War.

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true blue pan-India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry," a trade source said.

“The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr,” the source added.

War, that was released in 2019, was directed by Siddharth Anand who was at the helm for 2023's biggest blockbuster so far-Pathaan. However, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who directed the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra that released last year.

War turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019, collecting Rs 475.50 crore worldwide and Rs 378.40 crore in India. It starred Roshan with Tiger Shroff with Vaani Kapoor in the female lead. It was the third installment in the Yash Raj Films 'Spy' Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017).

