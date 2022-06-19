'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'The Big Lebowski' and the trajectory of most cult films

Coen Brothers' 'The Big Lebowski' is not a story - it's about an attitude. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

How does a film become a cult classic? One, it takes time. Almost all cult films lost money when they were first released, but then some sort of word-of-mouth groundswell took place and they kept on getting reruns and the number of dedicated fans and conversations attained a level of eternal equilibrium.

Two, all of them venture into quirky areas which run-of-the-mill mainstream hits do not dare to tread. Though the word “quirky” may be inadequate. Take Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. The sheer ridiculousness of the telephone scene with Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Kaushik is worth the price of your ticket, and you would have to be a serious sociopath to not enjoy the climax in the Mahabharata-based play. We had never seen anything so crazy in Hindi films.

The first version of Blade Runner, released in 1982, was a film butchered by studio executives—they could not comprehend director Ridley Scott’s vision and cut almost an hour from the movie that he had made. The original director’s cut has of course been restored now, because the same executives realized that Scott had created a whole new immersive world that viewers reveled in, and its very ambiguities—from visual to moral—made it a lifelong research project for its fans, who watched the film dozens of times, providing a steady stream of revenue.

The last words of Batty, the “replicant” who wanted to be human, are unforgettable. “I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”

This is about films that deliver far more than they promise, and perhaps the makers of the film too have no idea what they are achieving.

Last night, I discovered that The Big Lebowski was available on an OTT platform and watched it for perhaps the fifth or sixth time. Lebowski is one of the least known films made by the Coen Brothers—Ethan and Joel. The Coens are acclaimed independent filmmakers who have won several Oscars, including Best Picture for No Country For Old Men, a dark piece of work that is not for the squeamish. Barton Fink received the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1991.

But The Big Lebowski does not seem to have been nominated for any awards anywhere. Yet, since 2002 (the film was released in 1998 and was a commercial failure), a two-day Lebowski fest has been held every year in many American cities—Louisville, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans and so on. London has one, too; it’s called The Dude Abides. This is quite extraordinary. After all, The Big Lebowski is not Star Wars, which is a multi-billion-dollar market, with its hype, push, lore and a relentless flood of merchandise.

There are two aspects of Coen films that stand out. One, their unpredictability of their story choices. Miller’s Crossing (1990), a brilliant take-off from Dashiell Hammett’s classic crime novel Red Harvest (which also inspired Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo) has almost nothing in common with O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000), where the Coens cheekily claimed that it was an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey. And O Brother has nothing to do with Hail, Caesar! which is possibly the funniest film ever made on Hollywood.

Two, they insist that their films are exactly what they are. There is no symbolism, no subtext. They are just telling a story that they thought up. Of course, this has birthed a small industry excavating and studying subtextual messages in the films. The Coens have never bothered to explain anything.

The Big Lebowski tells the story of Jeff Lebowski, who is called “Dude” by everyone who knows him. He is a stoned-out unemployed—and unemployable—lazy bum whose only activity is taking part, with two friends, in a local bowling competition. He has no love interest. He’s the embodiment of “cool” in a male world of losers.

Through a completely absurd plot device, the Dude is mistaken for a millionaire called Lebowski, whose trophy wife has run up some large debts and isn’t paying up. One of the thugs who ambush him urinates on his carpet. This gets the Dude upset because “that rug held the room together”. Matters escalate very fast, involving the millionaire Lebowski, his fun-loving young wife, the rich Lebowski’s daughter who daubs her body with paint and then rubs herself on canvases to create her works of art, and a quartet of random German criminals who claim to be nihilist. Not that the Dude ever figured out what nihilism is.

Sounds complicated? Not really. It’s a film about the Dude, who is present in every scene. A most peace-loving man, though a parasite on the tax-paying economy, he is drawn coincidentally into crime and big money. But he doesn’t lose his cool at any point. He abides. By his own laws. Which basically tell all of us to take it easy. The Big Lebowski is a manifesto for slackers who would rather lounge and eat unhealthy food than get into any quarrel on issues that seems critical right now. They abide.

After he is assaulted by two thugs in his home for money owed by his non-existent wife and his head is shoved repeatedly into the commode, he tells them, nicely and truthfully, that he has no wife, the seat cover was up.

The Big Lebowski is about an attitude. It’s not a story. That is why hundreds of fans gather every year to celebrate the Dude. That’s what makes a cult film—it touches people somewhere in a subterranean way, maybe damaged people, maybe all those folks we casually designate as “losers”. But these films are always a surprise. And a calm and confident answer to Dhritarashtra’s anxious question in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron: “Yeh kya ho raha hai?”