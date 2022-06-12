IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: E-auction to go on till 6 pm today; winners to be announced on June 13

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: The media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricketing properties in the world, sees bidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12.
On March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle, which is divided into four categories. The overall base price of the media rights
On February 1, day one of the Indian Premier League auction, the ten franchises spent Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) to acquire 74 players.The bidding for the media rights cycle, which begins today, is expected to be held in two phases. Bidding for TV and digital rights will be held on Day One, while the remaining rights, which include non-exclusive digital rights and global rights will be held on June 13.
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | It is estimated that IPL media rights have crossed Rs 40,000 crore so far. This means the media rights value of the league has more than doubled as compared to 2018-2022 media rights value that was won by Star India for Rs 16,347 crore for TV and digital rights.
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | "IPL is big kicker; evaluating options with right strategies,'': Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee
Punit Goenka had also said, "IPL certainly is the big kicker and we are evaluating what our options are with the right strategies.". He believes that its only when rights start that you have to pay for them, until then, they are only instruments like bank guarantee etc.
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | ''Winner doesn't have to pay money upfront until rights start'': Punit Goenka, Zee
Zee's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka during the call had said that post winning the media rights, winner doesn't have to pay any money or a large sum of money upfront. "It's only when the rights start you have to pay for them, until then are only instruments like bank guarantee etc," he had said.
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | ''Can compete with deep-pocketed, international brands'': Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment - one of the players participating in the e-auction for IPL media rights during its Q4 FY22 conference call had said that the company has the capability to compete with both deep-pocketed as well as international brands.
According to people keeping track of the IPL media rights auction, winners will be announced after the entire bidding process is complete including bundles C and D which are scheduled for June 13.
Participants during the e-auction for IPL's media rights can make incremental bids of over Rs 50 lakh for each bid. According to the rules for bidding during the e-auction, winner of package 1 will have the right to rebid for package 2 and winner of package 2 will have the right to rebid for package 3.
The names of the bidders will not be disclosed during the process and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in E-auction.
E-auction likely to go on till 6 PM today. The names of the bidders during the e-auction process will not be disclosed, and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in the auction process.
Zee Enterprises is unlikely to bid for TV rights and may go for Bundle B/package 2 which includes digital rights for Indian subcontinent for all games. As the two companies are likely to finish the merger process in the coming months, Zee may not compete with Sony/Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for the broadcast rights.
As per reports, Sony is bidding under the name Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited for Bundle A which is TV rights for all games for the Indian sub-continent.