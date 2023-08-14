Independence Day 2023: Six must-watch movies on India's freedom struggle

Independence Day 2023: Rang De Basanti is a must watch movie capturing the pre and post Independence struggles.

As India's 77th Independence Day nears, it is a time for reflection, remembrance, and celebration of the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought valiantly for the nation's freedom in 1947. One remarkable way to immerse oneself in the rich history of India's pre-independence struggle is through the lens of cinema. Over the years, filmmakers have adeptly captured the essence of the freedom movement, and even painted a picture of the current scenario in post-independent India.

Here are a few movies to watch to celebrate Independence Day:

Lagaan (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, "Lagaan" transports viewers back to a village nestled against the backdrop of British colonial rule. The film portrays the tale of determination as a group of villagers challenge their British oppressors to a game of cricket, with the hopes of winning respite from burdensome taxes. The movie made it to the final Oscar nominations that year.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Rang De Basanti" blends the stories of modern-day college students as they learn about freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil among others as they shoot for a film. As they step into the shoes of those who fought for India's freedom, the characters grapple with the complexities of patriotism and activism in the present day. The film serves as a reminder that the struggles of the past remain relevant in shaping the present and future.

Gandhi (1982)

A monumental cinematic achievement directed by Richard Attenborough, "Gandhi" chronicles the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the father of the nation. Ben Kingsley's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi offers an immersive glimpse into his philosophy of nonviolent resistance and his pivotal role in mobilizing the masses against British rule which won him the Oscar for Best Actor, Male.

Shaheed (1965)

Directed by S. Ram Sharma, "Shaheed" pays homage to the heroic sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, one of the most iconic figures in India's freedom struggle. The film captures the indomitable spirit of Singh and his fellow revolutionaries as they confront colonial oppression head-on.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Starring Ajay Devgn, this film delves deeper into the life and ideology of Bhagat Singh, shedding light of his journey from his childhood, college days to his last fight in the jails of India. The movie stars Sushant Singh, Raj Babbar, Amrita Rao among others and it won Devgn the National Award for Best Actor that year.

Read: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes by freedom fighters on I-Day

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this biographical drama follows the life and journey of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his role in the freedom struggle of the country, forming the Azad Hind Fauj and his days in Nazi Germany and Japan-occupied Asia.