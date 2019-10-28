I have faith that ‘Housefull 4’ is going to make people happy: Akshay Kumar

As has been the case with each of the Housefull instalments so far, Housefull 4 has seen contrasting responses.

While some members of the audience have grabbed the entertainment quotient that the film has to offer, others have wondered how to go about in suspension of disbelief.

That said, the film has managed to stay stable over the weekend and is now aiming to go big on the Diwali holidays, followed by the festive season, which will continue through the week.

In an exclusive conversation, we caught up with the man of the moment, Akshay Kumar, who has been enjoying a fabulous run with his last 10 releases turning out to be hits, superhits or blockbusters. With Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar would be aiming to continue the winning run.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. You have always mentioned that Housefull is a vacation franchise for you. This one seems to be the grandest of them all, isn’t it?

A. This has most definitely been grand in many ways, especially as we shot at two of my favourite locations -- London and Jaisalmer. I went from cycling around Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace, to the beautiful sandy deserts of historical Jaisalmer. This is why I always say -- 'Be a producer's actor'. When you put your producer first, they let you shoot in nice locations.

Q. The promo pleasantly surprised even the biggest supporters. Guess a lot went behind ensuring that it was as entertaining as it gets.

A. There is always a lot that goes into ensuring films are entertaining, it is not like sometimes we just don’t feel like it and we intentionally want to annoy the audience! Sometimes our efforts work, sometimes we live and learn. With Housefull 4, I am well aware that there are lovers and haters of this franchise, just like any other franchise. It just all depends on whether you manage to hit that funny bone or not, which is something that you have to leave to chance and the mood and desire of the audience.

I know I have made some films earlier on that I felt so happy about, but they unfortunately died a horrible death at the cinema. That's why I always say ‘every movie has its own destiny’. Regardless of all the hard work, the power lies in the hands of the people. That said, I do have a little extra faith that this is really going to make people happy. You may really want to have a horrible time to not enjoy Housefull 4, or be a paid troll. You never know, they are out there.

Q. Such comedy of errors sometimes tend to become confusing. Moreover, this time, the house has even doubled up as there are six principle characters in a double role. How has that been handled effectively?

A. With great power comes great responsibility. The writers, creators, directors and assistants have handled this iconic befuddlement with the greatest of techniques. It’s called “Shut up and listen”. Without that we too would not know who is playing what and when and with whom! However, the outcome is so smooth that the confusion isn’t confusing, it is contagious!

Q. As for your professional run, it has been excellent with 10 hits/superhits/blockbusters in a row from Airlift to Mission Mangal. Surreal, isn’t it?

A. It truly has been an epic journey, no doubt about that. I am as humbled as one can possibly be that all the films that I have worked so hard have come through as blessed as they have. This is definitely me trying to make up for my 14 flops in a row, way back in time.