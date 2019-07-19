Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra bring Bihari characters closer to Bollywood with Super 30, Jabariya Jodi

Hrithik Roshan has done it. Enacting the part of ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar, he has indeed nailed the part and already winning accolades. While he has scored a solid hit with Super 30, all eyes are now on Sidharth Malhotra, who is also playing a Bihari character in his upcoming release Jabariya Jodi.

There is something about Bihari characters that brings in the novelty factor when it comes to Bollywood films. While actors playing a Punjabi or Maharashtrian character is quite common in Hindi films, seldom does one see a Bihari character come alive on the big screen.

Well, this is what makes Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra's respective acts in Super 30 and Jabariya Jodi special.

"Both being Punjabis, that made it all the more challenging for the two actors. The whole cultural aspect is different, the body language changes, the dialects are dissimilar and the whole milieu and ambience are distinct as well. It could well have been quite difficult for both Hrithik and Sidharth but they took this up as a challenge," says an observer.

With Super 30 already running in theaters, it is quite apparent that Hrithik Roshan has already got it right and won the battle. His performance has been widely appreciated all over again and those who wondered after watching the promo that whether he would be able to pull it off are already nodding in appreciation today.

"Now all eyes are on Sidharth," comments a trade expert, "If the promo is any indication, he has indeed got it right as a loveable Bihari in Jabariya Jodi. He had to go through quite a few coaching sessions in order to get the dialect as well as the body language right for the part. Moreover, since it is an out-and-out commercial film, it is apparent that he is required to go over the top. Nothing wrong in that as long as it is entertaining, and that indeed seems to be going the right way so far."

When quizzed, Sidharth said, "Well, I pretty much enjoyed playing a 'paan chewing' Bihari in Jabariya Jodi. Sometimes it is so much fun to just let your hair down. I haven't done anything like this before and hence I am glad to have done Jabariya Jodi since something like this doesn't come to an actor very often. It is indeed the most colorful actor I have ever played."

In the recent past, many other actors have played a Bihari on screen, right from Aamir Khan [PK], Alia Bhatt [Udta Punjab] and Arjun Kapoor [Half Girlfriend]. Even Sushant Singh Rajput [MS Dhoni - The Untold Story] played a man from Jharkhand. However, nothing comes close to the colorful characterization that Sidharth Malhotra is enjoying in Jabariya Jodi.

Now that the Ekta Kapoor production is set to hit the screens on August 2, one must wait to see how entertaining has Sidharth Malhotra turned out as a Bihari in Jabariya Jodi.