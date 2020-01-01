Here are the top 10 Bollywood debutantes to look forward to in 2020

The year 2020 could well turn out to be a record year for Bollywood when it comes to debutants trying to make their first major impression on the big screen. Of course, many of these are star kids, which means all eyes would be on them. However, many of these are absolute outsiders and it would be interesting to see what they bring to the table. Let's take a look:

Ahan Shetty - Tadap (tentative title)

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan would be making a high profile debut with tentatively titled Tadap. The action romantic drama, which is a remake of the south hit RX100, features Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan, and is directed by Milan Luthria. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has earlier launched Tiger Shroff, is backing Ahan to the fullest and ensuring that he gets a biggie to his name.

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi - Bad Boy

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi would be launched by Rajkumar Santoshi in a romantic comedy named Bad Boy. A splitting image of his father, Namashi has already caught the attention of Bollywood bigwigs. Opposite him would be newcomer Amrin, who is the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi. Bad Boy is being touted as an out-and-out entertainer.

Manushi Chhillar - Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was being spoken about in the industry circles for quite some time now, especially since she was crowned at the beauty pageant. She waited for the best launch to come her way and it has all been worth it. She would be seen opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The launch is also high profile, with Yash Raj Films is backing it.

Shalini Pandey - Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ever since Arjun Reddy made waves not just in the south but across the country, especially with Kabir Singh reviving interest in the film, its leading lady Shalini Pandey has decided to make her presence felt in Bollywood as well. Yet again, it is none other than Yash Raj Films which is ensuring that Shalini makes big waves in the industry with a launch opposite Ranveer Singh.

Alaia - Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia is a stunner, something which is pretty evident in just a few stills of her upcoming release Jawaani Jaaneman. One waits to see how is she paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film, which also features Tabu in a key role. Though she hasn't really featured in the film's teaser, the promo should reveal her soon.

Lakshya - Dostana 2

From television, Lakshya is now gearing up to make his mark in films with Dostana 2. This time around, Karan Johar is launching an outsider in the industry and the film is meant to be special. With Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads in the film, Lakshya is out there to complete the triangle in this love story, which has its core centered on gay relationships.

Krystle D’Souza - Chehre

Another outsider Krystle D’Souza, who had made her mark in quite a few television shows, recently came in the limelight with web series Fittrat, where she enacted the character of a gold digger, albeit with a heart. It is turning out to be a chance debut for her opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, which earlier featured Kriti Kharbanda.

Shirley Setia - Nikamma

From singing and performing to covers and making good impression over the years, newbie Shirley Setia is getting her dream break in Bollywood with Nikamma. With Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani [of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame] as her co-star, Shirley would be launched by Sabbir Khan, who bought Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti.

Sanjana Sanghi - Dil Bechara

After playing bit roles in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana Sanghi would finally be seen as a mainstream leading lady in Dil Bechara. Based on the Hollywood flick The Fault in our Stars, the film is being helmed by acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a filmmaker. Her co-star in the film would be Sushant Singh Rajput.

Keerthy Suresh - Maidaan