you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Harry Potter reunion drops on Amazon Prime, head there for laughs, nostalgia

The stars of the beloved film series reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Harry Potter and his friends return to Hogwarts for a magical reunion. (Image posted on Facebook by Harry Potter film)

Harry Potter and his friends return to Hogwarts for a magical reunion. (Image posted on Facebook by Harry Potter film)


The stars of the beloved Harry Potter series have reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film -- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The special reunion episode, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, released on HBO Max on the first day of the new year. In India, fans of the movie series, which is based on bestselling books by JK Rowling, can stream the episode on Amazon Prime.

The 102-minutes-long episode brings together Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the film series and Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who portrayed the roles of his best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The movie delves into their journey as students of Hogwarts, a school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort, the main antagonist in the movie series and Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed the role of Bellatrix Lestrange, his loyalist, also appear in the reunion. So does Gary Oldman, who starred as Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black.

The special episode also features Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy in the movie series, and Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley -- Harry Potter’s love interest.



Over the last few days, the official Instagram page of the Harry Potter film series has been posting snippets which show the characters reminiscing about their bond and recollecting memories from movie sets.

In one of the videos, Grint is seeing holding Watson’s hand and saying: “It’s a strong bond that we will always have.”







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)


Another clip shows Watson hugging Felton in delight as they reunite on the set of the “Great Hall”, the main gathering area of their school.


The reunion is certain to make Harry Potter fans nostalgic. So grab some popcorn and head to Amazon Prime for laughs and some (or a lot) of tears.
Tags: #Harry Potter #Harry Potter 20 years #Harry Potter 20th Anniversary
first published: Jan 1, 2022 04:09 pm

