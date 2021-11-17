Attention, Potterheads. Harry Potter stars return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are coming together for the first time in a decade.

In what promises to be a treat for Potterheads, the stars of Harry Potter reunite once again for a special show to mark two decades of the iconic film franchise based on JK Rowling’s book series.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are coming together for the first time in a decade, since the final Harry Potter film in 2011. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts” will stream on January 1 on HBO Max.

The feature will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations", according to HBO Max.

Sharing a throwback photo with her two Hogwarts besties, Emma Watson, who starred as Hermoine Granger, said in a long post on Instagram, “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time… I still miss the crew who made these films all the time.”

Apart from the three lead actors, the Harry Potter reunion will have a huge list of other actors who are featured in the film series. These include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

The HBO Max special will also feature Chris Columbus, director of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” and its sequel, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.

Based on JK Rowling's first novel in the seven-book series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was released in theatres on November 16, 2001. Also called "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", the film follows the life of Harry (Radcliffe), a bespectacled young wizard, at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger, are Harry's housemates who go on to become his best friends.