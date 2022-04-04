English
    After Oscars, Lata Mangeshkar left out of Grammys tribute, fans say 'partiality in nationality'

    Grammys 2022: The Grammy Awards took place exactly a week after the Oscars. At the Oscars too, Mangeshkar and Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar were left out of the “In Memoriam” segment.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 at the age of 92.

    Music legend Lata Mangeshkar was missing from the “In Memoriam” segment at the Grammy awards this year after being left out from the Oscars tribute as well. It is the annual tradition at the ceremony in which tributes are paid to musical personalities who have died in the past year.

    The Grammys, music's biggest night, took place in Las Vegas exactly a week after the Oscars were presented. At the Oscars too, Mangeshkar and Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar were left out of the “In Memoriam” segment.

    While Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 this year, Kumar died on July 7 last year. Music composer Bappi Lahiri, who had been a part of the Grammy jury a decade ago, was also left out of the Grammy's "In Memoriam". The "Disco King" died on February 15 this year, just days after Mangeshkar.

    This year's Grammys paid tribute to the late musical greats including Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim and singer Meat Loaf. Indian-origin music executive Bhaskar Menon was also honoured in the segment.

    The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was also a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar in March.

    The Oscars paid tribute to Hollywood greats Sidney Poitier, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Ned Beatty and Betty White who died in the past year. Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in an accident on the set of Western "Rust" last year, too was remembered at the Oscars.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bappi Lahiri #Dilip Kumar #Grammy awards #Grammys 2022 #Lata Mangeshkar
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 10:12 am
