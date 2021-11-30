MARKET NEWS

Elliot Page, 'Juno' star, shows off six-packs in shirtless mirror selfie

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December last year, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020.


Actor Elliot Page on Monday showed off his six-packs in a selfie on Instagram, almost a year after he came out as transgender.

“Oh good my new phone works,” Page, 34, wrote in his latest post, accompanied by a mirror selfie.

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by @elliotpage


In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno", Inception and The Umbrella Academy revealed how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people.

“I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and its the case for so many people,” he said.

During the interview, Page teared up when Winfrey asked him what has brought him the most joy.

He said it was the little things like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower or touching his chest that made him feel “comfortable in my body for probably the first time”.

Page urged officials to support health care for transgender people and allow them access to sports. Some lawmakers are seeking to ban transgender youth from playing sports that match their gender identity. "Children will die,” Page said. “And it really is that simple.”

He said the surgery has given him newfound energy because “it such a freeing, freeing experience”, adding: “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”








View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @elliotpage

In May this year, he had posted a photo of himself wearing swimming trunks. “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” he wrote in the caption.

In January this year, Page and dancer and choreographer Emma Portner said that they are divorcing after three years of marriage.
