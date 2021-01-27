MARKET NEWS

Elliot Page, Emma Portner announce divorce after three years of marriage

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," Elliot Page and Emma Portner said in a joint statement.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after three years of marriage.

Hollywood actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife and choreographer Emma Portner after three years of marriage.

After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the Canadian couple said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

They gave no further details.

Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Inception, and The Umbrella Academy, and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer and dance teacher, announced their marriage early in 2018 after only having hinted at their relationship on social media.

Portner was vocal in her support of Page when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

Page, the 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia, said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” added Page, who said his pronouns are “he” and “they.”

Page signed his statement with the words, “All my love, Elliot.”

Read her statement below

With inputs from agencies
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #divorce #Elliot Page #Emma Portner
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:43 pm

