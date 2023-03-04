Dutch DJ Martin Garrix: ‘I always get so much love and support in India’

DJ Martin Garrix is currently on his India tour.

After a successful run in the region in the year 2018, Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix is currently on his most expansive-ever India tour. The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World’s #1 DJ kicked off his tour on March 3 in Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad on March 4. They will head to Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi before culminating the tour in Ahmedabad on March 12. In a quick chat with Moneycontrol, Garrix spoke about his love for live tours and why collaborations bring out the best in him. Edited excerpts:

This is your sixth visit to India and your most expansive tour yet. What do you find exciting about this country?

There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I’m so proud that we get to do this big tour now.

How important is India as a market for you?

It’s super important as a big part of my most loyal fanbase is located in India. I always get so much love and support here.

You did a couple of livestreams during the pandemic which were so well received by the audience but how much did you miss touring?

I missed it so much. The live streams were a great alternative to still get people to enjoy the feeling of live music from their homes, but it doesn’t compare to actual live shows. The energy, the adrenaline and being able to experience it all together. I also think we are never taking that feeling for granted again.

You had the Sentio World Tour last year as well as a number of performances including Tomorrowland and UMF. What is the best part about travelling to all these places and performing for such a diverse range of audiences?

It’s crazy to think that I get to travel to these amazing places for my work. I love seeing the fans in other parts of the world.

You’re just 26 and you are already on top of your game. Do you think starting young has been an advantage for you and that there is so much more for you to still explore and do?

Absolutely. It still feels like I’m at the start somehow as there’s so much, I would still love to do and explore musically.

You have collaborated with so many musicians, including Dua Lipa and Bono. How do collaborations add to your strengths as a DJ? Collaborating with others gives me a lot of energy and inspiration. And I also get to learn a lot from the artists I work with. One of my most memorable collabs has definitely been with Bono and The Edge for ‘We Are the People’. To be able to share a studio with two geniuses like them and still see that they are so hungry to explore and create new things was magical.

What’s next post the tour?

I will be doing a lot of shows this summer again. I’m also working on a very exciting new project which includes creating music for a new series, I can’t wait for that to come out.